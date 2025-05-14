Over 400 pro-lifers call for laws protecting the unborn at Toronto March for Life

Hundreds of pro-lifers marched in Toronto on Saturday, May 10 to protest Canada's lack of abortion laws and demand protection for unborn children.

TORONTO, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Hundreds of pro-lifers marched in downtown Toronto last week to call for an end to the murder of the unborn through abortion.

On Saturday, May 10, just a few days after the National March for Life in Ottawa, around 400 pro-lifers gathered at Queen’s Park in Toronto to protest Canada’s lack of abortion laws and call for protection of the unborn.

“The pro-life movement is coming together in Toronto to be a voice for voiceless pre-born children,” event organizer Blaise Alleyne said in a press release shared with LifeSiteNews.

And, we are back at Queens Park, returning from the 2025 Toronto March for life! pic.twitter.com/heHF85FbCX — Pro-life Canadian Man (@PeteBaklinski) May 10, 2025

The event, organized by the Canadian Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform (CCBR) and Toronto Right to Life, included an address from former abortionist Dr. Kathi Aultman.

“I changed my mind about abortion after realizing that I was a mass murderer,” Aultman said ahead of the march. “Women need to realize that abortion is not the answer to their problems. Abortion kills babies and injures women.”

Similarly, Master of Ceremonies Katie Somers explained that the march aims to defend the hundreds of babies murdered every day in Canada.

“Every day in Canada, nearly 300 pre-born children are killed. I’m marching because every the youngest and most vulnerable humans are being denied human rights in this country,” she said

“Abortion is a violent act which ends the life of an innocent human being, and we need to use our voices for those who don’t have a voice,” Somers continued.

In addition to bringing awareness to the pro-life movement, the event aimed to call on the Canadian government to implement legislation regulating abortion. In Canada, there are no laws controlling the abortion industry, meaning that babies can be legally killed until the moment of birth.

“Women and babies deserve legislation that will protect and promote human rights for all human beings, both before and after birth, so that we can do better for both moms and babies,” Naomi Meerstra, grassroots coordinator with the We Need a Law campaign, declared.

This year the march was led by a group of young children holding the “Toronto March for Life” banner.

These amazing children are leading the 2025 Toronto March for life. This is the generation that will end abortion in Canada! pic.twitter.com/5d2YQctoH2 — Pro-life Canadian Man (@PeteBaklinski) May 10, 2025

The event began with a rally and speeches at Queen’s Park before pro-lifers marched through the streets of downtown Toronto led by a CCBR video truck.

The Toronto march took place just a few days after the National March for Life in Ottawa on May 8.

The 28th annual National March for Life gathered thousands of pro-lifers from across the country at Parliament Hill to urge “protection from conception” for unborn babies.

