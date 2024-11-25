Over 6,000 babies have been saved by abortion pill reversal: new data

The number of babies saved through the abortion pill reversal (APR) protocol is up to more than 6,000 as of November 20, according to new data released by Heartbeat International.

(LifeSiteNews) — The number of babies saved through the abortion pill reversal (APR) protocol is up to more than 6,000, according to new data released by Heartbeat International.

The abortion pill mifepristone (better known as RU-486) works by blocking the natural hormone progesterone that developing babies need to survive. APR consists of administering extra progesterone to counteract mifepristone’s effects, ideally within 24 hours of taking the abortion pill.

Pregnancy Help News reports that the Abortion Pill Rescue Network’s (APRN’s) latest statistics indicate that APR has successfully prevented more than 6,000 chemical abortions as of November 20, 2024.

“Each life is precious and filled with promise and potential that, if not for tireless work of the APRN network, might not have had that second chance,” said Jor-El Godsey, president of Heartbeat International, which operates APRN. “What a joy to celebrate this milestone of so many lives saved that they would overflow a concert hall!”

“Today we celebrate 6,000 children all made perfectly in the image of our God!” added Christa Brown BSN, RN, Heartbeat’s senior director of medical impact. “We are thankful for each of them and their brave mothers who at one point felt there was no other way and sadly started an abortion. Quickly, with deep regret, they realized the value of the life they carried and wanted a new plan – and the APR Network was there to help.”

“Six thousand children could fill 200 kindergarten classes,” Brown added. “Each of these children were counted by this world as nothing more than an abortion statistic, yet they are alive and thriving, adored by their families.”

Pro-abortion detractors claim that APR is unproven and potentially harmful, but as pro-life OB/GYN Dr. William Lile has explained, the technique is based on principles that are well understood from progesterone’s common, FDA-approved use in a variety of other pregnancy-related situations. According to APRN, “initial studies of APR have shown it has a 64-68% success rate.” Heartbeat also publishes anecdotal, firsthand testimonials from women who have benefited from the technique.

Last year, the academic journal Scientific Reports published a study by Franciscan University of Steubenville neuroscientist Dr. Stephen Sammut that found “progesterone, administered shortly after mifepristone, reversed the effects of mifepristone (i.e., reversed the abortion) with living fetuses present at the end of gestation in 81 percent of cases,” after months of being challenged and rejected by other publications.

Two years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and restored the elected branches of government’s ability to decide abortion policy through the democratic process, 13 states ban most abortions, with lesser restrictions and regulations on the books in numerous others.

In response, Democrats and the abortion lobby have been working feverishly to reinforce abortion “access” through a variety of strategies. Among them are legal protection and financial support of interstate abortion travel, placing abortion facilities near borders shared by pro-life and pro-abortion states, making liberal states sanctuaries for those who want to evade or violate the laws of more pro-life neighbors, and embedding abortion “rights” in state constitutions.

One of the most potent is expanding the distribution of abortion pills into pro-life states, which a September report from American Life League explained effectively circumvents abortion bans in every pro-life state.

Despite that, however, and despite taking abortion pills without medical supervision increasing their risks, returning President Donald Trump says he will not enforce federal law prohibiting abortion pills from being dispensed by mail, continuing an unprecedented change first made by his predecessor Joe Biden.

