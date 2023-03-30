Over 98 percent of Canadian adults had natural immunity against COVID in 2022: gov’t data

'Based on DBS (dried blood spot) samples collected between April and August 2022, nearly all Canadian adults (98.1%) had antibodies against SARS-CoV-2...'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) –– Newly released data from Statistics Canada reveals that last year, 98.1 percent of Canadian adults showed signs of having protective COVID antibodies, raising questions as to why governments pushed the experimental mRNA jabs on the population instead of acknowledging natural immunity.

According to Statistics Canada data released Monday, “Based on DBS (dried blood spot) samples collected between April and August 2022, nearly all Canadian adults (98.1%) had antibodies against SARS-CoV-2…”

“Over this period, 53.9% or about 16.4 million Canadian adults living in private dwellings had antibodies indicating a past infection, which is more than 20 times higher than the 2.6% observed from November 2020 to April 2021,” said Statistics Canada.

The federal government asserts that the COVID antibodies most Canadians have come from a previous infection, but also “vaccination” or a combination of the two.

It was not until early 2021 when the COVID shots hit the marketplace en masse, with drug companies fast making deals with governments around the world to sell their still-experimental products for billions of dollars, at the expense of taxpayers.

Interestingly, the data also showed that 36.9 percent of Canadians who never tested positive “nor suspected an infection” had “infection-acquired antibodies,” and that among Canadians who had previously tested positive for COVID, 88.3 percent showed antibodies.

Additionally, among those who never tested positive, but thought they had an infection, a clear majority, 56.4 percent, showed antibodies from a past infection.

The official data also establishes that over half of Canadians 65 and older “with antibodies resulting from an infection were unaware that they ever had the SARS-CoV-2 virus.”

According to the data, antibodies from a COVID infection were highest 14 to 90 days after one got the virus.

Interestingly, amongst provinces with the most relaxed COVID restrictions, the prevalence of antibodies was higher, at 57.4 percent of the population in Alberta and Saskatchewan, compared to 46.5 percent in Nova Scotia.

Of note is that the data was based on first-time infections.

Nevertheless, from the spring of 2020 until late 2022, all Canadian provinces enacted at times mask mandates, vaccine passports, and jab mandates.

The federal government also heavily promoted the COVID shots during this time, despite the fact that evidence continued to suggest natural immunity had an advantage over vaccine-induced protection, and that the more shots one gets, the more likely one is to contract COVID.

Since the onset of the so-called pandemic, LifeSiteNews has continually referenced the efficacy of naturally-acquired immunity, citing the scientific opinion of experts like Dr. Peter McCullough, who previously said that “under no circumstances” should a person who has recovered from COVID receive a COVID vaccine.

After over 140 studies proved the superiority of natural immunity when compared to protection provided from vaccines, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) finally acknowledged that fact in early 2022.

While the push by the Canadian government to get vaccinate has largely subsided, data from the federal government shows that there have been over 10,000 reports of “serious” adverse events following the shots, further adding to what many see as negligence on behalf of officials.

In one case, as reported by LifeSiteNews, a Manitoba family is now suing vaccine manufacture AstraZeneca after their 21-year-old son suffered a stroke and became legally blind following the jab.

Moreover, as reported by LifeSiteNews, worldwide data also shows there has been a large surge in what analysts and experts refer to as “excess deaths” since the rollout of the vaccines when compared to pre-COVID times.

The concerning data comes from Ireland, England, mainland Europe, America and Canada.

