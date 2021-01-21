Over dozen bishops publicly back USCCB’s statement condemning Biden’s plan to pursue ‘evil’ abortion, gender policies

January 21, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – More than a dozen bishops have publicly come out in support of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB) statement warning about Joe Biden’s pledge to pursue anti-life and anti-family policies that would advance “moral evils” in the areas of “abortion, contraception, marriage, and gender.”

So far, LifeSite is aware of 14 bishops (see list of bishops and their statements below) who are speaking out in support of the Jan. 20 statement on Biden’s inauguration penned by USCCB conference president Archbishop José Gomez. Noting that Biden is the country’s “first president in 60 years to profess the Catholic faith,” Gomez pointed out that the incoming president’s agenda does not square with Catholic teaching.

“So, I must point out that our new President has pledged to pursue certain policies that would advance moral evils and threaten human life and dignity, most seriously in the areas of abortion, contraception, marriage, and gender. Of deep concern is the liberty of the Church and the freedom of believers to live according to their consciences,” Gomez wrote.

Gomez stressed that abortion will remain the “preeminent priority” for American bishops during the Biden administration.

“For the nation’s bishops, the continued injustice of abortion remains the ‘preeminent priority.’ Preeminent does not mean ‘only.’ We have deep concerns about many threats to human life and dignity in our society. But as Pope Francis teaches, we cannot stay silent when nearly a million unborn lives are being cast aside in our country year after year through abortion,” he wrote.

“Abortion is a direct attack on life that also wounds the woman and undermines the family. It is not only a private matter, it raises troubling and fundamental questions of fraternity, solidarity, and inclusion in the human community. It is also a matter of social justice. We cannot ignore the reality that abortion rates are much higher among the poor and minorities, and that the procedure is regularly used to eliminate children who would be born with disabilities,” Gomez added.

Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago rebuked the USCCB for issuing what he called an “ill-considered” statement. “Today, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops issued an ill-considered statement on the day of President Biden’s inauguration,” said Cardinal Cupich. “Aside from the fact that there is seemingly no precedent for doing so, the statement, critical of President Biden, came as a surprise to many bishops, who received it just hours before it was released.”

Below are 14 bishops, who, contrary to Cupich’s sentiments, have expressed public support for Gomez’s statement. Note: the following include excerpts, not necessarily the full statement. LifeSite will include more statements as they are discovered:

Cupich said yesterday that the USCCB statement “was crafted without the involvement of the Administrative Committee, a collegial consultation that is normal course for statements that represent and enjoy the considered endorsement of the American bishops.”

“The internal institutional failures involved must be addressed, and I look forward to contributing to all efforts to that end, so that, inspired by the Gospel, we can build up the unity of the Church, and together take up the work of healing our nation in this moment of crisis,” he added.

Cupich, who was made a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2016, is considered by grassroots Catholics to be one of the most so-called progressive bishops in the United States.

During the fall 2019 gathering of the USCCB, Cupich was among those who argued that the U.S. bishops should more closely align themselves with Pope Francis’ embrace of what amounts to the “Seamless Garment” view, which assigns equal weight to an array of important life issues, including abortion. “(Francis) speaks about the need to make sure we avoid those kind of ideological frameworks that our society today is so paralyzed in our political discourse by,” the Cardinal said at that time.

Cupich has said, contrary to Church law (Canon 915), that he would give Holy Communion to pro-abortion politicians. He sees no problem for same-sex couples and the divorced and remarried to receive Holy Communion in accordance with their consciences. Catholics in the Archdiocese of Chicago said they felt as if they were being “persecuted” by Cupich on account of his severe restrictions on access to sacraments during the COVID outbreak.