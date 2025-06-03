Over half of Canadian parents concerned with vaccine safety post-COVID

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – About 50 percent of Canadian parents now express the view that they are concerned with potential side effects from vaccines in children as a result of the COVID crisis exposing vaccine dangers, as indicated by recent research from the nation’s own public health officials.

According to a Public Health Agency report, as noted by Blacklock’s Reporter, since the COVID pandemic, about half of parents surveyed, were in agreement with the statement, “In general I am concerned about the potential side effects from vaccines for children.”

About a fifth, or 19 percent, of the parents said they “strongly agreed” with the above statement.

The report, titled Childhood Immunization Coverage Survey Among Key Populations, noted that “The Covid-19 pandemic yielded a large shift in Canadians’ knowledge, attitudes and beliefs towards vaccinations.”

“For certain populations, recent evidence points out there has been a high prevalence of vaccine hesitancy and refusal of Covid-19 vaccines,” it concluded.

While most parents surveyed, about 88 percent, said that their “perception” of childhood vaccinations such as for the measles and mumps was “favorable,” only 55 percent said they got their kids flu shots.

Asked about why they did not get their kids all of the recommended vaccines, about 24 percent of respondents cited “concerns about the safety risks,” and 22 percent expressed that “I don’t consider the vaccines necessary,” and about 14 percent “I am not confident in the effectiveness of vaccines.”

The findings from the survey came from a pool of 5,113 parents nationwide and was conducted by Advanis, Inc. on behalf of the Public Health Agency.

While Canada’s Public Health Agency never endorsed kids getting the COVID shots, the federal and provincial governments did.

Canada’s federal government continues to purchase the COVID shots despite the fact its own data shows that most Canadians are flat-out refusing a COVID booster injection. It also comes as the government has had to increase spending on its Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) as reported by LifeSiteNews.

LifeSiteNews has published an extensive amount of research on the dangers of the experimental COVID mRNA jabs that include heart damage and blood clots.

The mRNA shots have also been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children, and all have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies.

