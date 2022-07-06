Overturning Roe v. Wade has helped Puerto Ricans build a pro-life culture

On this week's episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon talks with pro-life activist Joseph Pardo on efforts to change Puerto Rico's highly permissive abortion law and build a culture of life.

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of The Van Maren Show, Jonathon talks with pro-life activist Joseph Pardo on efforts to change Puerto Rico’s highly permissive abortion law and build a culture of life.

Puerto Rico currently allows abortion at any point throughout a pregnancy to “preserve the mother’s life or health,” the latter of which encompasses both physical and “mental” health, even though the penal code technically prohibits abortion.

But since the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade, the pro-life movement in Puerto Rico appears to be gaining traction. In June, the Senate passed a viability abortion ban that has now moved to the House.

Pardo, however, claims a 22-week ban would only save “100 babies out of the 15,000+ aborted here every year.” He adds that he’s pushing for a total abortion ban, and the difficulty is getting other activists and politicians on board with that.

“So there’s a lot of different people working on this, and we’re having meetings, but it’s getting the consensus of people with lots of different opinions to come together [that] is the hardest thing,” Pardo says.

The Van Maren Show is hosted on numerous platforms, including Spotify, SoundCloud, YouTube, iTunes, and Google Play.

For a full listing of episodes, and to subscribe to various channels, visit our Acast webpage here.

Share











