Padre Pio’s relics, including habit and glove, to tour US for first time

In October, the robe and stigmata glove of Padre Pio will come to the US, accompanied by Capuchins from his friary, and make stops in Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

(LifeSiteNews) — Relics of Padre Pio will be touring the United States for the first time this October.

This October, the robe of St. Pio of Pietrelcina, known as Padre Pio, will tour the United States accompanied by the Our Lady of Grace Capuchin Friars from his home friary in San Giovanni Rotondo.

“This sacred relic, brought by the friars of Our Lady of Grace Capuchin Friary, offers the faithful a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to venerate an extraordinary sign of Padre Pio’s life of prayer, humility, and sacrifice,” the Padre Pio Foundation of America announced in a tour press release.

“Together, we invite you to join us for a time of prayer, reflection, and devotion as we welcome Padre Francesco Dileo, OFM Cap., Provincial Minister of the Capuchin Friars in San Giovanni Rotondo, along with a second sacred relic,” the release continued.

The relic tour is being co-organized by the Padre Pio Foundation of America and the National Centre for Padre Pio. As the relics travel through America, they will be accompanied by the Capuchin friars from San Giovanni Rotondo.

Until now, the full-size habit worn by Padre Pio has been kept in Italy. Relics touring America include Padre Pio’s robe and a glove that he wore to cover his stigmata. Both relics are authentic second-class relics, meaning items that belonged to a saint.

Catholics who come to venerate the relics will also be given the opportunity to be blessed with Padre Pio’s glove.

Padre Pio, born Francesco Forgione in 1887 in Pietrelcina, Italy, was a Capuchin friar and priest renowned for his piety, mystical experiences, and stigmata, which he bore for 50 years.

The stigma is a miraculous condition wherein the bodily wounds, scars, or pain corresponding to the crucifixion wounds of Jesus Christ are experienced by certain saints as a sign of deep spiritual union with Christ’s suffering.

Padre Pio dedicated his life to prayer, Confession, and helping others, attracting millions to his ministry in San Giovanni Rotondo.

Despite enduring physical suffering, including the stigmata, he remained steadfast in his faith, founding a hospital, Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza, to serve the sick. Padre Pio was canonized in 2002 by Pope John Paul II.

The relics will be making stops in Connecticut and Pennsylvania from October 11 to 18. A schedule of the relic tour can be found here.

Share











