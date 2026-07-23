Pagan Aztec war dance takes over LA Catholic cathedral sanctuary

The sacrilegious ‘Aztec Mass’ event featured pagan Aztec music and war dances with immodest performers near the altar of the Los Angeles cathedral.

LOS ANGELES (LifeSiteNews) — The Archdiocese of Los Angeles allowed the performance of a “Misa Azteca” (“Aztec Mass”) concert, which featured pagan Aztec music, dances, and poetry in the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels last month.

The sacrilegious June 27 event, held in the mother church of the largest archdiocese in the United States, combined the sacred music of the Catholic Mass, such as the solemn “Kyrie” chant and the “Ite Missa Est,” with pagan Aztec rhythms and indigenous instruments accompanying the cathedral orchestra.

The event also featured Aztec war dances being performed near the altar, with the dancers immodestly dressed, and Nahua poetry.

You wanted to go check out the Mass at the Cathedral in Los Angeles and you got the “Misa Azteca” instead. 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/GIennI5qPX — Bree Solstad (@BreeSolstad) July 23, 2026

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