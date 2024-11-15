Papal nuncio to Germany: Europe is committing ‘suicide’ by way of abortion, euthanasia, gender ideology

Archbishop Nikola Eterovic warned that the 'culture of death' is leading to a demographic suicide.

(LifeSiteNews) — Archbishop Nikola Eterovic, the papal nuncio to Germany, warned about the “suicide” of Europe due to the promotion of abortion, euthanasia, and gender ideology.

According to the German Catholic News Agency (KNA), Eterovic recently warned during a sermon in his home country of Croatia about the severe demographic crisis that Western civilization is facing.

The archbishop said Europe is plagued by a “culture of death” due to abortion and euthanasia. He sees the demographic collapse in most European countries as a “sign of suicide.”

Eterovic also warned about gender ideology, which he sees as a form of “ideological colonization” of Europe directed against the Christian understanding of the family.

The papal nuncio described the Russia-Ukraine war as a sign of “societal suicide” because two historically Christian countries are fighting each other.

“If a man breaks with God, if he symbolically kills God, then, unfortunately, he also kills himself: he loses the foundation on which he stands firm, he despises the values that, among other things, have shaped Europe and made the flourishing of Western civilization possible,” Eterovic said.

Despite birth rates being far below replacement level in almost all European countries, the governments of Denmark and Finland have recently loosened their abortion laws, raising the abortion limit from 12 to 18 weeks. Meanwhile, the U.K. is currently in the process of passing a euthanasia law similar to Canada’s “MAiD” (Medical Assistance in Dying). Robert Clarke, director of advocacy at ADF International, warned that this euthanasia bill would open the door to abuse and “unleash a culture of death across British society.”

