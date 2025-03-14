Pardoned pro-lifer to Bannon: ‘The Rosary is our spiritual weapon’ to end abortion holocaust

Red Rose rescuer Will Goodman encouraged Steve Bannon’s War Room viewers to pray for judges who ‘stand before God as responsible for protecting the rights of children not to be murdered.’

(LifeSiteNews) — Pro-life rescuer Will Goodman implored viewers of Steve Bannon’s War Room on Thursday to utilize the “spiritual weapon” of the Most Holy Rosary to combat the “holocaust which is happening and is killing millions and millions of children” around the world.

“We need to be fighting here for the unborn, for the protection of women and children,” Goodman said, imploring the viewers, “just get on your knees and storm heaven.”

The War Room host was clearly enjoying reconnecting with the Red Rose rescuer with whom he served time at the low-security federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut. Bannon was placed behind bars July 1, 2024, to serve a four-month sentence for refusing to comply with the corrupt Democrat-led January 6 Congressional committee in 2022.

Goodman was addressing an anticipated trial that occurred on Friday in Morristown, New Jersey, where he was to be a defendant with Fr. David Nix, Fr. Fidelis Moscinski, and another pro-life activist.

On July 13, 2019, the activists entered an abortion facility and prayed in the waiting room while it was “packed” with clients, Goodman explained. “They were preparing to kill their children. We were offering them roses with a positive message, letting them know that there were people who could assist them in this moment of crisis.”

But “we would not leave the waiting room. We would continue to pray so that their children wouldn’t be killed and that we would be there for them,” he explained to Bannon.

The Red Rose Rescuers were found guilty of trespassing and the judge imposed a sentence of 18 months’ probation with the condition of no further arrests in New Jersey and a minimum $158 fine. If a defendant violates probation, he will receive 30 days in jail.

The red roses distributed inside the abortion center had attached to them a message that said, “You were made to love and to be loved … your goodness is greater than the difficulties of your situation. Circumstances in life change. A new life, however tiny, brings the promise of unrepeatable joy.”

With some jovial comments, Bannon recalled the first time he saw Goodman in the prison yard and described him as looking like “St. Anthony or John the Baptist” with his beard at the time and “this thousand-yard stare.” Another inmate identified the rescuer as “one of those Rosary guys” who received a long term for praying the Rosary in an abortion center.

Laughing a bit, Goodman held up his right hand, which was wrapped with a black-beaded rosary, and affirmed, “I’m holding in my hand the rosary that I got at Danbury, blessed by the chaplain there. And it’s powerful.”

“The rosary is our spiritual weapon. We need to be fighting here for the unborn, for the protection of women and children,” he said. “Just get on your knees and storm heaven. This is a Holocaust happening that’s killing millions and millions of children.”

“And we need to pray for the conversion of poor sinners and reparation for the attacks on life and for authentic justice, and that these judges would be converted because they stand before God as responsible for protecting the rights of children not to be murdered,” he recalled.

He also said viewers could obtain more information about the Red Rose mission at their website here. To learn more about “the babies we’ve recovered in DC, the late-term abortions,” go here, And “to get rid of the obnoxious federal laws against pro-life rescuers, go to smashtheface.life.”

Goodman is one of the “D.C. Nine” peaceful pro-life rescuers who attempted to save the lives of preborn girls and boys in October 2020 at a late-term abortion facility in Washington, D.C. He was prosecuted by the Biden Department of Justice under Attorney General Merrick Garland and sentenced to 27 months in a federal prison by Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly.

On Thursday, January 23, Goodman was officially pardoned by President Donald Trump, with 22 other pro-life activists, after serving 17 months in federal prison.

“Will, you inspired me every day at Danbury,” Bannon told Goodman during the conversation. “Your humility, your decency, you are an example of lived Christianity.”

