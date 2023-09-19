Maronite Catholic bishop endorses Canada’s Million Person March: ‘Parents are the primary educators’

'The influence of any agenda, including the LGBTQ+ agenda, should not supersede or contradict the teachings of the Catholic Church in our schools,' Bishop Paul-Marwan Tabet wrote.

Send an urgent message to Canadian legislators and courts telling them to uphold parental rights.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — A Canadian Catholic bishop is encouraging his flock to attend the upcoming “Million Person March” defending children from the LGBT agenda.

On Sunday, St. Charbel Parish in Mississauga, Ontario, posted a letter to social media dated September 15 by Maronite Catholic Bishop Paul-Marwan Tabet – who serves as the Eparch of the Eparchy of Saint Maron in Montreal, Quebec – in support of the faithful who plan to attend the Million Person March against LGBT indoctrination in Canadians schools taking place this Wednesday.

“It is important to remember, at this time, that parents are the primary educators of their children,” wrote the bishop, according to the letter posted to the parish’s Facebook page. “They cannot be excluded from the discussion about the curriculum to be delivered to their own children nor should the schools usurp the parental role and undermine parental authority but promoting, in Catholic schools, teaching that are not in full conformity with the values of our Christian families, and the teachings of the Catholic Church.”

“The influence of any agenda, including the LGBTQ+ agenda, should not supersede or contradict the teachings of the Catholic Church in our schools,” he stressed.

St. Charbel Parish is an Eastern Catholic community in full communion with the Catholic Church and the pope; however, it enjoys self-governance under the Code of Canons of the Eastern Churches.

In his letter, Tabet referenced the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, explaining that each Canadian has a right to freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression.

“Therefore, we support the Maronite faithful who would like to participate in The Million Person March initiative that will take place on September 20, 2023,” he wrote. “This March has the goal of protecting our children from the dangers of the indoctrination that has been taking place in our schools.”

“As Catholics, we are called to love and respect every human being. Our faith teaches us that every person is created in the image and likeness of God, and therefore deserves dignity, compassion, and understanding,” he added. “Our duty as Catholics is to faithfully transmit these teachings to our children, ensuring that they are formed in the truth and beauty of God’s plan for human love.”

“We approach this issue with love, compassion, and a commitment to upholding the teachings of our faith,” Tabet urged. “We must strive to create an environment where our children can grow in their understanding of God’s plan for human love, while also respecting the dignity and worth of every person. May the Holy Spirit guide us in our efforts to educate and form the next generation of faithful Catholics.”

Set to take place Wednesday, September 20, the Million Person March is a coast-to-coast protest gathering Canadians of all ages, races, and religions to defend children from LGBT indoctrination in schools.

The protest, organized by Muslim Canadians, has adopted the slogan, “Leave our kids alone,” specifically in regard to gender ideology, age-inappropriate sexual content in school libraries, and LGBT propaganda.

Recently leaked video footage showed members of the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL), Canada’s largest labour federation, gathered on a Zoom call to strategize how to intimidate participants of the Million Person March.

Jack Fonseca of Campaign Life Coalition urged Canadians to view their meeting as a victory for pro-family values, saying, “This anti-parents’ campaign by the unions makes it clear that the LGBT mob fears the momentum of the pro-family movement and is getting desperate to shut it down. Let’s accelerate our public street witness instead!”

The protest is planned for cities across Canada. Information for events in each province can be found here.

Send an urgent message to Canadian legislators and courts telling them to uphold parental rights.

Share











