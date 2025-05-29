Parents have Mass celebrated for seriously ill baby daughter in ICU shortly before death

‘Here is the strength of our family, the Eucharist!’ four-month-old Livia Maria’s father, Fabio Henrique, declared. ‘Now she’s a little saint in heaven!’ he said after her passing.

TAUBATE, Brazil (LifeSiteNews) — Catholic parents in Brazil had Holy Mass said at their infant daughter’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed just days before she passed away.

On May 10, Mass was celebrated in front of four-month-old Livia Maria’s ICU bed in Taubate, Brazil, at the request of her parents after they were told that Livia’s illness was incurable and she was in danger of death.

“Here is the strength of our family, the Eucharist!” Livia’s father, Fabio Henrique, wrote in an Instagram post translated from Portuguese.

The Mass was celebrated by a priest friend, Fr. Vitor Hugo, in front of the little girl’s hospital bed.

Fabio explained that medical staff had recently told him and his wife that there was no cure for their daughter and she would not be strong enough to endure the treatments.

“So they asked us what we would like to do with Livia that we hadn’t done yet, we said: have a Mass in her ICU bed. The staff kindly received our request,” Fabio recalled.

Despite their situation, Fabio remained hopeful, surrendering his daughter to Jesus’ care.

“Being open to God’s will is trusting that He will do what is best!” he wrote. “We accept what he did! Our daughter is more his than ours! But being open to the will of God is also believing in miracles! It’s screaming! It’s doing everything within our power!!!” he declared. A couple weeks later, on May 28, Fabio announced that Livia had passed away, saying, “The pain is great, but I invite you to turn this whole network of intercession into a great praise and thanksgiving to our God!”

“God’s plans are perfect!” he declared. “Miracles belong to him how and when to perform!”

“Now she’s a little saint in heaven!” Fabio celebrated. “Our gratitude for all the support!!!”

