Parents outraged after Michigan elementary school hosts drag shows for children

In one video, children can be seen 'tipping' scantily clad drag queens with dollar bills as adults displaying 'Pride flags' watch.

(LifeSiteNews) — Parents in a Michigan town are voicing their outrage after a public elementary school hosted a drag queen event for children.

Richard Elementary, a school in the Grosse Pointe Public School System, hosted the “10th Annual Grosse Pointe Pride Celebration” which included a march that started on school grounds and ended at Maire Elementary.

The pro-LGBT group that hosted the event, Welcoming Everyone, marketed it as “family-friendly” and encouraged children’s attendance.

“Festivities will also include family-friendly Drag Performances, activities for children, guest speakers, activism opportunities, and so much more!” read the event advertisement. “Bring your signs, your joy, your pride, and your commitment to full equality.”

Other activities at the event included “Children’s Interactive Story Time” and “Family Friendly Pride Drag Performances.”

Parents in the school system immediately voiced their outrage. Grosse Pointe Public Schools Concerned Parents, a watchdog group in the district, exposed the event on Facebook with video obtained from the event.

READ: Canadian school holds LGBT ‘pride day’ for children as young as 4

In one video, children can be seen “tipping” scantily clad drag queens with dollar bills as adults displaying “Pride flags” watch.

“Why did taxpayer-owned Maire Elementary in GPPSS host the 2026 WE-GP Pride event today— featuring ‘family-friendly’ drag performances with performers in revealing outfits soliciting tips from young children, and little girls brought onstage to dance for the crowd?” read the watchdog group social media post.

“Public schools belong to all taxpayers. They should educate kids — not host divisive events many families believe cross the line for elementary children.”

The epidemic of pro-LGBT events during the “Pride Month” of June has spread to several other public elementary school systems throughout the U.S. Earlier this month, a Washington public school board member, who also owns a sex shop, hosted a “sex-ed” workshop for children as young as nine years old.

This workshop was hosted at “WinkWink” sex shop and aimed to teach children all about “bodies, puberty, sex, gender, and relationships.”

In response to the egregious event in Michigan, Grosse Pointe Public Schools Concerned Parents urged like-minded parents to demand better from the school district.

“Time is now for GPPSS taxpayers to take action,” stated the group. “Talk to neighbors who feel the same. Grosse Pointe schools serve the whole community-not any ideology. Demand better!”

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