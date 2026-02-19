Parents outraged over ‘transgender’ male teacher who wears animal tail, ‘scared’ kindergarteners

Liberty Counsel sent a demand letter to the Department of Defense calling for the removal of a gender-confused teacher who disturbed young children by promoting his perverse sexual behavior in the classroom.

(Liberty Counsel) — Liberty Counsel sent a demand letter to the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) on behalf of several Fort Bragg parents whose kindergarten and pre-K children have been subjected to sexually inappropriate and disturbing behavior from a male teacher.

Multiple families with children at Fort Bragg’s Mildred B. Poole Elementary School have reported that school administrators have allowed a transgender-identified male substitute teacher/teacher’s aide to:

dress provocatively in “female” attire that confuses children.

wear a dog collar with fetish tags and an animal tail in class.

tell students stories about turning into a “wolf” – his sexual fetish animal.

involve students in his wolf fetish by directing them to howl like wolves.

require students to call him by some of his online wolf character names.

require his students to address him by false female names and pronouns.

make statements to children about being “born in a male’s body” but “actually a woman” who “likes boys.”

Liberty Counsel is demanding that DoDEA immediately suspend this male teacher, remove him from any contact with children pending an investigation, and offer forensic interviews for any little girls this male teacher has escorted to the bathroom. Liberty Counsel sent the letter on February 9, 2026. DoDEA has not yet responded.

“This male’s behavior and DoDEA’s failure to intervene constitutes sexual harassment in violation of Title IX and violates President Trump’s Executive Order 14168 of January 2025, Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government,” reads the letter.

In the letter, Liberty Counsel notes this teacher uses a variety of names: “Roxxanne Wildheart” a.k.a. “Ms. Roxxie,” “Captain Roxxie,” “Koda Wildheart,” “Kiera Blackheart,” “Lilith Deathhowl,” “Artemis Deathhowl,” “savagebeastqueen” and many other names.

Parents have told Liberty Counsel that their children have felt “scared,” “upset,” and “uncomfortable” by the teacher’s personas and behavior, resulting in the children experiencing anxiety.

One of the mothers involved reports this exchange between her and her daughter: “Mommy, I’m scared he’s going to come eat me!” The mother asked, “Who’s going to come eat you?” Her daughter replied, “Ms. Roxxie! He told us again he turns into a wolf at night!”

This child confirmed another child’s report to that child’s parents, stating, “Ms. Roxxie likes to have us howl like wolves.” One of these children also said, “Mommy, Ms. Roxxie says he was born in a male’s body, but he’s actually a woman, but he likes boys!”

When parents reported this behavior to school administrators in early 2025, and then again in January 2026, they were told that the administration “can’t do anything about how he dresses, because there is no official dress code” and because he is “transgender.” The current principal told the parents that “we can’t help” and declined to provide any assurances that children would be protected.

Liberty Counsel maintains that exposing Fort Bragg children to this disturbing behavior harms children, detracts from military readiness by distracting parents, and violates Title VII, Title IX, and numerous other Pentagon and executive policies.

“This male has disqualified himself from teaching children based on his classroom behavior,” wrote Liberty Counsel. “It is the height of anti-Christian bias to tell [parents] with Christian religious convictions ‘there’s nothing we can do’ when a man with overt sexual fetishes wants to inculcate those fetishes into children in the classroom and escort their little daughters to the restrooms.”

Warfighter fathers of Fort Bragg families cannot “prioritize military excellence and readiness” if their little children are subjected this kind of behavior in the classroom, concluded Liberty Counsel.

Liberty Counsel’s Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said, “This teacher has been permitted to act this way with full knowledge of Poole Elementary administrators in violation of these children’s rights and the rights of their parents. We commend President Donald Trump for his executive order that defends women and girls from gender ideology extremism, and we commend him and Secretary Pete Hegseth for prioritizing military excellence and readiness. The Department of Defense Education Activity must protect these impressionable children from this gross and disturbing behavior.”

Reprinted with permission from Liberty Counsel.

