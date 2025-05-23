Parents pack school board meeting to protest boy competing in girls’ track meet

Scores of parents turned out to an Illinois school board meeting to object to a male student’s domination of a 7th-grade track meet intended for actual girls.

NAPERVILLE, Illinois (LifeSiteNews) – Scores of parents turned out to an Illinois school board meeting to protest a male student’s domination of a recent track meet intended for girls.

Fox News reported that roughly 100 community members attended the Monday meeting of the Naperville 203 Community School District Board, spilling into the overflow area, both for and against a “transgender” seventh-grader’s participation in the Naper Prairie Conference Meet meant for actual females.

“Many of us knew then the achievement gap was just a Trojan horse for DEI’s real objective, pronouns and the radical LGBTQ-plus agenda,” local resident Doug MacGregor said. “Naperville parents will spend literally tens of thousands of dollars on sports throughout their daughters’ lives: travel teams, coaches, summer camps, traveling to tournaments and meets, etc. and when their daughter steps up for her chance to win a state championship or medal. She’ll lose to a biological male. That once in a lifetime moment gone because of DEI’s political agenda.”

“But I think for women, I don’t think we stand a chance against a male,” added resident Lauren Hruby. “I know a lot of these girls practice their entire life to try to get a scholarship, and there’s a lot (of) lost opportunities, so I just wanted to come and support women in women’s sports.”

Also in attendance was Shannon Adcock of the advocacy group Awake Illinois, who said that “in 2025, you’ve got boys stealing girls’ victories, leaving young girls sobbing on the track. This isn’t inclusion. It’s oppression.”

Awake Illinois has filed a civil rights complaint against Naperville 203, urging the federal government to withhold millions in federal grants for violating the Trump administration’s prevailing biology-based interpretation of gender equality protections.

Mandatory inclusion of gender-confused individuals in opposite-sex sports is promoted as a matter of “inclusivity,” but critics note that indulging “transgender” athletes undermines the original rational basis for having sex-specific athletics in the first place, thereby depriving female athletes of recognition and professional or academic opportunities.

There have been numerous high-profile examples in recent years of men winning women’s competitions, and research affirms that physiology gives males distinct athletic advantages that cannot be fully negated by hormone suppression.

In a 2019 paper published by the Journal of Medical Ethics, New Zealand researchers found that “healthy young men (do) not lose significant muscle mass (or power) when their circulating testosterone levels were reduced to (below International Olympic Committee guidelines) for 20 weeks,” and “indirect effects of testosterone” on factors such as bone structure, lung volume, and heart size “will not be altered by hormone therapy;” therefore, “the advantage to transwomen (biological men) afforded by the (International Olympic Committee) guidelines is an intolerable unfairness.”

Critics also argue that forcing girls to share intimate facilities such as bathrooms, showers, or changing areas with members of the opposite sex violates their privacy rights, subjects them to needless emotional stress, and gives potential male predators a viable pretext to enter female bathrooms or lockers by simply claiming transgender status.

Even the left-wing United Nations has acknowledged as much, via an October 2024 report by Special Rapporteur Reem Alsalem, which found that more than 600 female athletes around the world have lost more than 890 medals to men in 29 sports as of March 2024. “To avoid the loss of a fair opportunity, males must not compete in the female categories of sport,” the report concluded.

