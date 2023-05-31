Parents push back after school suggests district will continue hiding kids’ ‘transgender’ identity

During a May 23 school board meeting in Fargo, North Dakota, one mother advised fellow parents to teach their children that ‘nobody that asks you to keep a secret is safe.’

(LifeSiteNews) — North Dakota parents have expressed outrage after a public school district superintendent suggested staffers would defy a law forbidding the district from hiding children’s gender “transitions” from parents.

Earlier this month, North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed a law, HB 1522, pushing back against the LGBT indoctrination of children in schools. The measure authorizes teachers to ignore students’ “preferred pronouns,” bans students from using opposite-sex bathrooms, and prohibits school staff from keeping children’s alleged “gender identity” secret from parents, LifeSiteNews previously reported.

According to the language of the legislation, “[u]nless otherwise required by law, a school district, public school, or public school teacher may not … [a]dopt a policy concerning a particular student’s transgender status without approval from the student’s parent or legal guardian; or … [w]ithhold or conceal information about a student’s transgender status from the student’s parent or legal guardian.”

Gov. Burgum signed the law on May 8.

The National Desk reported that critics of the measure have argued that “immediately informing parents whether their child identifies as transgender has the potential to create an unsafe home environment for the student.”

In a May 9 school board meeting, Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rupak Gandhi stated that his district “will not openly out any student because of one law if we know that that’s going to cause harm to that child.”

Conservative parents have responded by arguing that the district is pitting itself against parents and claiming authority over their children.

“Whether or not you agree with the politics of the law or what is behind it, I really urge you all to pay attention to what we’re setting as a precedent,” one mother told the Fargo School Board during a May 23 meeting.

“Whose kids are these? Do they belong to you as a school board?” she said. “Do they belong to Fargo Public Schools or is each parent’s child ultimately the decision-maker in their family over what is allowed and what is safe for that child?”

The mother also advised fellow parents to teach their children that “nobody that asks you to keep a secret is safe.”

“My two children are my two children,” another mother said. “Not yours. Not the district’s. Not the state’s. They’re mine.”

Brad Shaffer, a local father, similarly challenged the school board members during the meeting.

“You support the school keeping secrets from parents?” he asked. “Is that really what you’re going to vote on? I sure hope not.”

In later comments to Fox & Friends First, Shaffer said the notion that school staffers know children better than their parents do is “ludicrous.”

He said it’s not “a good idea” for children or adults to “keep secrets,” and argued that the school district has made a “mess” of the issue.

“They created a mess, and the public reacted, so we’ll see what they do,” he said.

Fargo School District is far from the first to make headlines for keeping children’s alleged “gender identity” secret from parents. LifeSiteNews has reported on similar stories in states across the nation including Colorado, Pennsylvania, and Oregon. Roughly 6,000 schools across the nation reportedly conceal children’s alleged “transgender” identification from parents.

In Virginia, a Democrat-led committee in the state Senate voted in February to block a bill that would have required school staffers to speak with at least one parent if they became aware of a child’s gender confusion at school.

Ongoing revelations concerning the extent of LGBT indoctrination and sexually explicit materials in public (and private) schools have galvanized parents, triggering a thriving grassroots political movement to secure parental rights in the classroom to protect children and hold school districts accountable.

