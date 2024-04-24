Paris Olympics will feature a ‘Pride House’ to ‘celebrate’ homosexual and gender-confused athletes

The 2024 Paris Olympics’ executive team president, Tony Estanguet, said athletics is a ‘formidable tool for changing mentalities’ in his announcement about the pro-LGBT ‘Pride House.’

PARIS (LifeSiteNews) — The upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris will feature a “Pride House” to promote LGBT ideology and “celebrate” homosexual and gender-confused athletes, as well as their supporters.

The segregationist-minded initiative first occurred at the 2010 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Vancouver, Canada. It appears to have been a fixture at every Olympics since then in various forms, with the exception of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, due to the country’s ban on LGBT propaganda.

Paris 2024 Executive Team President Tony Estanguet announced on May 17 of last year, the so-called “International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia,” that the games would host the “Pride House.”

“We are convinced that sport changes lives, and that it is also a formidable tool for changing mentalities and contributing to the fight against discrimination,” he remarked, euphemistically referring to opposition to homosexuality and transgenderism.

Estanguet, a former slalom canoeist, has also stated that pro-LGBT athletes will have “plenty of opportunities” to display their beliefs this summer, a signal that rainbow flags may be more prominent at this year’s competition than in the past.

The Olympic website notes that the purpose of the “Pride House” is to “celebrate the LGBTI+ athletes and ensure their visibility with a program of celebratory, cultural, and educational activities throughout the Games period.”

It also says, without irony, that “Pride House is open to everyone who believes in the need for more inclusive sport,” thereby excluding those who do not believe in “more inclusive sport.”

There were at least 36 publicly LGBT-identifying athletes at the 2022 Winter Olympics, according to LGBT website OutSports. At the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games, there were at least 186, an Olympic record.

Partners listed on this year’s Olympics website include mega-corporations like AirBNB, Bridgestone, Coca-Cola, Deloitte, Panasonic, Procter & Gamble, Samson, Toyota, and VISA.

Earlier this month, the games’ first ceremony, a 30-minute-long torch lighting ritual, was held in Greece at the ancient temple of Hera, the wife of Zeus, king of the Greek gods. Flanked by a harem of women, Greek actress Mary Mina played the role of “high priestess” and offered a “prayer” on behalf of mankind to Zeus and Apollo. The performance, which was ridiculed by Christians on social media, seems to have taken place ahead of almost every Olympics since the 1930s.

This year’s games have been billed as the first “gender equal” Olympics. What that means is that men and women will have 50-50 representation in competition. Said another way, there will be the same number of male athletes as there are female athletes.

At the torch lighting ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach echoed Estanguet’s remarks by observing that this year’s games will be “younger, more inclusive, more urban, more sustainable.”

As with other Olympics, Paris 2024 will likely be a cesspool of impurity. LifeSite has previously reported on the sad fact that fornication is rampant at the gatherings due to free contraceptives being given out at the Olympic Village where athletes stay. This year’s competitions are scheduled to be held from July 26 until August 11 across 16 cities in France.

