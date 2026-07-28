Parish priest says Latin Mass ‘for those who have not grown deep enough in faith’

Fr. Paul Fliss, who pastors a church that hosts Latin Masses offered by the ICKSP, said 'the Latin Mass community cannot advertise their Mass and should not invite other Catholics to join their group.'

(LifeSiteNews) — The pastor of a Catholic church in Wisconsin claimed that the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) is for those who “have not grown deep enough in faith” to accept the Novus Ordo Mass.

Father Paul Fliss, pastor of Sheboygan Ss. Cyril and Methodius, which hosts Latin Masses offered by the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest, published a “pastoral message” in Sunday’s bulletin in which he claimed that the TLM is inferior to the Novus Ordo and discouraged its attendees from inviting others to the TLM.

“Having the opportunity to celebrate this Latin Mass is an accommodation, meaning it is allowed for those who have not grown deep enough in faith to accept the Mass approved after the Second Vatican Council,” Fr. Fliss wrote in a message posted to X by “TLM Ryan.”



Fr. Fliss claimed that the Traditional Latin Mass “does not share the equal status and dignity as the Mass of Paul VI,” in contradiction to the general principle that the older a rite is the more venerable it is. Liturgist Dr. Peter Kwasniewski has pointed out that “the longer the tradition, the more certain it is to be true, fitting, and beneficial.”

“The hope is the grace of God will help those participants to move past dependence on the old Latin Mass and come into communion with the rest of the Church in celebrating the Mass in the vernacular,” Fr. Fliss continued.

“For this reason, the Latin Mass community cannot advertise their Mass and should not invite other Catholics to join their group,” the pastor wrote. “Why would someone want to take a step backward in their faith and spiritual life?”

Fr. Fliss’ suggestion that the TLM should be discontinued in favor of the Novus Ordo defies Quo Primum, which permanently authorized the traditional Mass, declaring that it may be used “freely and lawfully” in “perpetuity” “without any scruple of conscience or fear of incurring any penalty, judgment, or censure.”

In his message, Fr. Fliss falsely claimed that “all” of the “sacramental celebrations” of the SSPX are “invalid.”

As canon lawyer Fr. Gerald Murray has noted, even the Vatican’s claim that SSPX-administered confessions and marriages are now invalid, after the declaration of excommunication of its bishops, is not true.

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