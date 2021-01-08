Parler CEO: If free speech on social media is the enemy, ‘our country is already lost’

January 8, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The CEO of Twitter alternative Parler, John Matze, has condemned the censorship of President Trump by social media companies, after Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram announced bans of the president’s accounts yesterday.

“If free speech truly is the enemy and we must restrict and censor the voices of people to keep our country safe, then our country is already lost,” Matze said. “If one man’s voice is a threat to our nation but his holding of the presidential office is not, than [sic] it is apparent the powers of the presidency are less powerful than a single voice.”

“Why should any of us settle to giving up our rights to free speech?” he asked.

Matze slammed Facebook and Twitter in particular, saying that they “believe the ends justify the means. They believe the American people are weak. They insult our founding fathers by suggesting [Facebook CEO] Zuckerberg and [Twitter CEO] Dorsey know what is best for us.”

Mark Zuckerberg, who claimed on Thursday that Trump sought “to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden,” has been criticized for massively influencing the 2020 election.

Last year, Zuckerberg poured $400 million into state election processes through a nonprofit that contracted overwhelmingly with Democratic officials and violated federally-mandated state election plans, according to the Amistad Project, an election integrity group.

Facebook, as well as Twitter, also temporarily blocked discussion of the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story, which could have deflated Biden’s support among 17% of his voters, a recent poll showed.

“Parler is not an arbiter of truth,” Matze said. “We believe you are wise enough to decide for yourself and trust that given access to all information we can self govern.”

“The solution is clear. If you believe in free speech, and our founding principles of our republic, then we must liberate others by promoting free speech Parler,” he added.

Daily Parler users have increased by more than 800% after the November election, as Big Tech companies rush to de-platform Trump supporters like his former adviser Steve Bannon.

Liberal groups have repeatedly attacked Parler in recent weeks, some of them targeting the free speech platform after Trump supporters breached the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.

LifeSiteNews’ Parler account currently has 20,000 followers. Readers may follow @LifeSiteNews.

“Our engagement is increasing, but we would love to see more, of course!” said Rebekah Roberts, LifeSite’s Director of Marketing. “I do believe that we’ll be using alternative social media platforms more and more — Parler, MeWe, Rumble — since I do anticipate us getting banned from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube in the very near future.