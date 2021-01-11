Parler goes offline after Amazon removes hosting services following Google and Apple bans

Don’t lose access to LifeSiteNews. Sign-up for our free email list. Subscribe now.

January 11, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Amazon has removed its hosting services from Parler, forcing the Twitter alternative offline.

The move comes after Google and Apple both banned the social media platform with loose restrictions on speech from their app stores.

Leftist activist groups have stepped up attacks of Parler in recent days, effectively blaming them for Wednesday’s breach of the U.S. Capitol.

A letter sent to Parler by Amazon states:

Recently, we’ve seen a steady increase in … violent content on your website, all of which violates our terms. It also seems that Parler is still trying to determine its position on content moderation. You remove some [content] when contacted by us or others, but not always with urgency. Your CEO recently stated publicly that he doesn’t ‘feel responsible for any of this, and neither should the platform.’

Google had banned Parler from the Google Play Store on Friday, effectively blacklisting the app from all Androids. Google told Parler that it will not be reinstated unless it takes up Google’s demands of “robust moderation” of users’ content.

“We’re aware of continued posting in the Parler app that seeks to incite ongoing violence in the US,” Google alleged.

“In light of this ongoing and urgent public safety threat, we are suspending the app’s listings from the Play Store until it addresses these issues,” they added.

Apple also removed Parler from their App Store, after having given them a 24-hour ultimatum to commit to demands similar to those made by Google.

“We have received numerous complaints regarding objectionable content in your Parler service, accusations that the Parler app was used to plan, coordinate, and facilitate the illegal activities in Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021,” Apple said in a note to Parler’s developers.

“Please remove all objectionable content from your app and submit your revised binary for review” they said.

Apple further required “detailed information about how you intend to moderate and filter this content from your app, and what you will do to improve moderation and content filtering for your service for this kind of objectionable content going forward.”

“Apple is no different than the Chinese communist party in their preference for totalitarian thought control,” Parler owner Dan Bongino responded.

Neither Twitter nor Facebook have faced retaliation from Google or Apple for permitting widespread violent messaging and organizing, including by terrorist dictators and radical Antifa groups.

Parler CEO John Matze had said that there “there is a possibility Parler will be unavailable on this internet for up to a week as we rebuild from scratch,” but earlier today said that “we will likely be down longer than expected.”

“Amazon’s, Google’s and Apple’s statements to the press about dropping our access has caused most of our other vendors to drop their support for us as well. And most people with enough servers to host us have shut their doors to us,” he said.

Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, Matze confirmed that Parler’s lawyers had also dropped the company.

“Every vendor, from text message services to email providers to our lawyers, all ditched us too, on the same day.”

