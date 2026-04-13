Party switch forces former pro-life Conservative to adopt Liberals’ abortion stance

MP Marilyn Gladu must abandon her pro-life voting record after joining the pro-abortion Liberal Party, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Liberal Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that the party’s newest MP, who has a pro-life voting record, will be forced to vote for his government’s pro-abortion policy.

Last week, as reported by LifeSiteNews, Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu jumped ship to the Liberals. She claimed her defection was because Canadians “want serious leadership and a real plan to build a stronger and more independent Canadian economy.”

She then, as reported by LifeSiteNews, abandoned her past pro-life support.

Carney made clear she will be voting with his government’s pro-abortion, pro-LGBT stance.

“To be clear, the Liberal Party always will support the right of women to choose – always, without question,” Carney told reporters last week.

“I had discussions, and colleagues had discussions, with Ms. Gladu about those issues,” he added, noting, “She will vote with the government if there are votes relating to any aspect of that issue, as well as the rights of Canadians to be their whole selves, to love who they love, and to fully enjoy their rights under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.”

Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) national president Jeff Gunnarson noted how Gladu has, up until this point, a “solid record of supporting pro-life bills.”

Liberal Party MPs were able to hold pro-life views before former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s reign. In 2013, Trudeau made it policy that no Liberal MP could be pro-life.

The Liberal Party under Carney is fully pro-abortion, pro-euthanasia, anti-Christian, and pro-LGBT. This is clearly at odds with some of Gladu’s voting records.

Gladu was not a fan of Trudeau’s use of the Emergencies Act or COVID mandates.

A total of five MPs – four Conservatives and one NDP – have defected to become Liberals in the past five months. The Liberals are now basically in a majority government with 172 seats.

Three byelections are being held today, the outcome of which could hand Carney a majority government.

Share









