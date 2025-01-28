Pastor carries life-size cross outside WEF, urging attendees to ‘turn back to Christianity’

Pastor Stephan Maat carried a life-size cross in the streets of Davos, Switzerland to witness to the Christian faith during the anti-life and anti-family WEF meetings.

DAVOS, Switzerland (LifeSiteNews) — This year, attendees of the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting were greeted by a Christian pastor, who urged them to realize that there is a higher power than them.

According to a January 25 video by Rebel News, Pastor Stephan Maat stood in the streets of Davos, Switzerland, to witness to the Christian faith during the WEF meetings, which aim to further an anti-life and anti-Christian agenda.

“I’m here to tell the people that there is something above us,” said Maat. “They can be very influential, they can have all the power but, finally, there is something bigger, and I believe that’s Jesus.”

Maat, who stood in the streets carrying a life-size wooden cross, explained that his second reason was to restore Europe to its Christian values, including the sanctity of marriage, the having and raising of children, and the importance of forgiveness.

“Europe has cut its roots, and the tree with no roots is going to collapse,” he warned. “Europe needs to turn back to Christianity or to the values of Christianity.”

He further revealed that he believed his presence at the WEF was especially important as, “There are people who are good and there are also people who have an agenda, who [are] not good.”

“And I believe light is always stronger than darkness,” he declared. “If light comes in, darkness has to flee. That’s why we’re here.”

Maat is hardly the only voice to speak out against the WEF for promoting anti-Christian values. Just last week, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò warned that “The Davos Forum has a very specific plan for social dissolution which is explicitly anti-Christic and therefore anti-human and anti-Catholic.”

“For this reason, together with the destruction of the economy, agriculture, and livestock, the WEF also pursues with dogged obstinacy the destruction of the family and religion, which is considered an obstacle to its objectives,” he warned.

“The woke, LGBTQ+ and gender ideology is the main tool to indoctrinate future generations into a world without males and females, without father or mother, without faith and without morals,” he continued.

“In that world, young people are not to have any ideal, any purpose, other than the pursuit of the most aberrant perversions and the satisfaction of degrading pleasures that the system provides them,” Archbishop Viganò explained.

The WEF was founded in 1971. Its annual meetings routinely feature an array of liberal politicians and global elites who push climate alarmism, censorship, artificial intelligence, LGBT ideology, and an array of other anti-Christian programs aimed at ushering in a one world government under the guise of defending democracy.

