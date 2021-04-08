Pastor who chased cops out of his church: It felt like a ‘flashback’ to life ‘under the boot of the Soviets’

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

CALGARY, Alberta, April 8, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Polish Pastor Artur Pawlowski made headlines around the world this week after video footage emerged of him ordering police out of his church during an Easter Passover Saturday service, seemingly by sheer force of will.

Following his heroic display, Pawlowski appeared on Fox News Primetime, where he defended his actions to host Mark Steyn, explaining that the Canadian police “were illegally encroaching on our rights during the most holy days during the Passover celebration. How dare they?”

Pawlowski, who grew up in communist Poland and is now pastor of The Cave of Adullam church located in Calgary, Alberta, filmed himself confronting the police who had just entered his premises and were attempting to stop the religious service.

“Please get out. Please get out of this property, immediately, get out, get out of this property immediately. I don’t want to hear a word, out, out,” he exclaimed. “I don’t care what you have to say. Out of this property, you Nazis, Gestapo is not allowed here … don’t come back without a warrant.”

As the authorities looked on glibly, Pawlowski unleashed yet more indignation, quizzing them: “Do you understand English? Get out of this property, go, go and do not come back without a warrant. Out, Nazis, you understand. Nazis are not welcome here. Do not come back without a warrant.”

“Do not come back here, you Nazi psychopaths! Unbelievably evil, sick people, intimidating people (at) church during the Passover, you Gestapo Nazi communist fascist. Don’t you dare come back here.”

The group of policemen, bylaw officers, and Alberta Health Service (AHS) officials subsequently turned around and left.

“The audacity of those people (the police) coming; it was a shocking thing,” Pawlowski told Steyn, admitting that the experience left him “a little bit shaken.” In spite of his nerves, Pawlowski maintained that he “did what every shepherd right now on the planet earth should be doing: fend off the wolves.”

Pawlowski described his childhood in Poland, growing up under a “communist dictatorship behind the iron curtain, under the boot of the Soviets,” explaining that it was “no fun at all.”

The regime “was a disaster,” he said. “Police officers could break into your house at five in the morning, they could beat you up, torture, they could arrest you for no matter what reason they would come up with.”

“There was a famous saying in Poland when I was growing up by the police: give me a man and we will find something on that man. So it was like a … flashback when those police officers showed up at my church. Everything kind of came back to life from my childhood and the only thing I could do is to fend off the wolves as a shepherd and I used my voice to get rid of them.”

Pawlowski added that “we as lions should never bow before the hyenas and that's what they are right now.”

Given his upbringing and reading the signs of the times, Pawlowski noted a personal prediction: the coming of tight, communistic controls, not unlike those of his ancestral home.

“I have been warning Canadians for the past 16 years that that's what's coming. I could smell it, I could see it at every corner, the implementation of what we are seeing now,” he said, later warning that allowing such a regime to take over would be “a disaster; that's hell on earth.”

Pawlowski offered useful instruction on how to oppose encroaching authoritarianism, in the model he had demonstrated himself on Holy Saturday: “Get them (overbearing authorities) out of your properties, out of your businesses, out of your churches. Open up open the churches; clergymen should unite and start pushing this darkness away and we should come and take to the streets and say ‘no more lockdowns, no more restrictions. We will not put up with this anymore. We are fighting back.’”

“History is teaching us that those people (authoritarian forces) will never give up their new gained powers. You got to demand those rights back, you have to fight for your rights, they'll never give it back to you freely,” he said.

Pawlowski is not the only Christian pastor in the Alberta region to feel the hammer of the state fall upon him. Earlier in the year, James Coates, pastor of Christian Grace Life Church in Edmonton, Alberta, was imprisoned after he held a church service in violation of a January 29 order by AHS demanding that the church doors remain shut.

He refused to agree to bail conditions that blocked his release unless he agreed to not hold church services amid severe lockdowns, an act that he said was made from “obedience” to God.

Coates was later freed from jail on March 22 but still faces immense pressure from local authorities, who have since raided and barricaded his church, blocking entry to worshippers and setting up round-the-clock surveillance.