Patients using ‘homophobic,’ ‘transphobic’ language could be denied medical care under new UK rules

February 19, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Under new rules that will be enforced in April, medical staff in the UK will be able to deny non-critical care to patients in taxpayer funded medical facilities if they are considered to have made homophobic, sexist or racist remarks, according to a Sky News report.

Medical staff are already permitted to refuse to treat non-critical patients deemed to have been verbally aggressive or physically violent toward them.

But starting in April they will now be able to deny treatment due to any harassment, bullying or discrimination, which under the new rules will include homophobic, sexist, or racist comments.

The new rules were announced along with the release of a 2019 survey of National Health Service (NHS) staff, which showed that more than a quarter of NHS workers reported that they have been bullied, harassed, or abused in the past year.

Pro-LGBT news agency Pink News says that an NHS spokesperson has confirmed to them that transphobia and “all cases under the Equalities Act” will be covered in the measures.

According to Pink News, lawmakers say the new rules will be “rolled out as part of a joint agreement between police and prosecution services to clamp down on hate crime” and police will be given “more power to investigate and prosecute cases where NHS employees are the victim of a crime.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock wrote to all NHS staff on Tuesday saying that "no act of violence or abuse is minor."

"Being assaulted or abused is not part of the job," he said.

“All assault,” Hancock said, “and hate crime against staff must be investigated with care, compassion, diligence and commitment.”