Patreon suspends Catholic podcaster Timothy Gordon for criticizing LGBT agenda

(LifeSiteNews) — Creator subscription platform Patreon suspended the account of popular Catholic commentator and YouTuber Timothy Gordon and withheld donations from him on charges of “hate speech” due to his criticism of the LGBT agenda.

“I’m writing to inform you that your page has been removed for violating our community guidelines regarding hate speech,” a member of Patreon’s “Trust & Safety” team wrote in an email to Gordon, which he read out loud on his show on Tuesday.

“While diverse viewpoints are welcomed, there is no room on Patreon for creators who promote sentiments of discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation. Because you are funding this type of content on Patreon and on your external platforms, your creator page has been suspended.”

“We need you to review your page and remove any content with hate speech. To help you get started I have listed a few examples of posts below,” the Patreon representative wrote.

One of the videos listed by Patreon is titled “Pope Francis & Global Decriminalization of the ‘…But’ Philosophy,” in which Gordon comments on Pope Franci’s recent controversial comments regarding anti-sodomy laws.

“I’d also like to clarify that because you are funding your content through Patreon, our guidelines extent to content that might be elsewhere online, although you may not share the same piece of content on the Patreon site directly our guidelines apply equally to off-platform activity,” Patron’s Trust & Safety employee continued.

“As your YouTube channel currently links to Patreon and vice versa, we also need you to remove these videos from external platforms. Let me know once you have made this change and I will have another look at your page.”

“Do you get how creepy and big brother-ish that is?” Gordon asked his viewers.

The Catholic author explained that he received the email from Patreon on January 31, one day before he was supposed to receive his monthly donations from his supporters through the platform.

Gordon’s wife Stephanie Gordon said in the video that Patreon gave them a 13-hour ultimatum where they could delete the content in order to reverse the suspension.

Timothy Gordon also read his response email, in which he blasted Patreon, told them to “take my money and shove it,” and declared that he would never compromise on his views.

“We love Our Lord and we keep his teachings,” Gordon told Patreon in his email. “Get thee to a nunnery or a Church, confess your sins to a holy priest of Christ, and convert your lives to serving the lord.”

The Catholic commentator announced that he was setting up an account on locals, an alternative platform to Patreon. He also referred his viewers to his website where they could donate directly to make up for the loss of income.

Gordon is the author of multiple books, including “The Case for Patriarchy” and “Don’t go to College,” and has over 40,000 subscribers on YouTube.

In the summer of 2020, Gordon was fired from his job as a teacher at a Catholic high school in Bakersfield, California, for criticizing the Marxist Black Lives Matter (BLM) organization on Twitter.

