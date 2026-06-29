Patriarchs of Jerusalem visit Gaza, stand in solidarity with ‘whole population’

Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa and Theophilos III of Jerusalem urged Gaza's Christians to maintain hope, peace, and fidelity to the Gospel amid war, displacement, and worsening humanitarian suffering.

(LifeSiteNews) — Latin Patriarch Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa and Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem made a joint pastoral visit last week to the Christian communities in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Accompanied by Dr. Josef Blotz of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta and representatives of Malteser International, the patriarchs came to express solidarity with the local Christian community and the wider population.

According to a joint statement, the June 22-23 visit sought to express “the pastoral responsibility of the Churches of Jerusalem toward the local churches and toward the whole population of Gaza, where families continue to endure grave humanitarian suffering, fear, loss, and uncertainty.”

The prelates carried “the prayer of Jerusalem to Gaza’s wounded faithful and to all who suffer, in a ministry of consolation, mercy and steadfast Christian witness rooted in the Gospel and in the sacred vocation of the Holy City.”

‘War does not excuse us from living out the Gospel’

Upon their arrivals at Holy Family Latin (Catholic) Parish and the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius, the patriarchs were greeted with applause, cheers, and flowers by children and parishioners.

After being initially welcomed with a public prayer by parish priest Fr. Gabriel Romanelli, the patriarchs reassured the faithful: “We never abandoned you and you’ll never be abandoned. The Christian community in Gaza will always remain our concern and our responsibility. We are rooted here and will remain here. Do not be afraid. The situation is difficult, but we face it together.”

The prelates went on to meet clergy, religious communities, and families enduring temporary housing after the destruction of their homes by the Israeli army.

Pizzaballa also visited hospitals, including Al-Ahli Arab Hospital and St. John of Jerusalem Eye Hospital, as well as Caritas teams “where he received briefings on their most urgent needs and the services they continue to provide to the local population,” according to a release from the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem (LPJ).

The Catholic community ended the first day with a celebration of Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church. In the homily, Cardinal Pizzaballa invited the faithful to make a deeper commitment to Jesus Christ amidst the tribulations of the ongoing genocidal attacks against their people.

“War does not excuse us from living out the Gospel,” he said. “It does not change our behavior, our relationships with one another, or our relationship with others.”

“If someone asks you to go one mile, go two miles,” he continued. “This is what is required of us, even in Gaza.”

‘Hatred more dangerous than bombardment’

Cardinal Pizzaballa also stressed the importance of the next generation, “(t)he first thing we have to do is think about our children and their future.”

During a visit to Al-Azhar University, the patriarchs engaged in interfaith dialogue and planted an olive tree. Cardinal Pizzaballa remarked, “This is a small sign but important symbol and sign of peace … we need signs and symbols to remind us how important it is to place the seed toward peace.”

He also warned that “hatred is more dangerous than bombardment because it generates violence. We all have a responsibility to resist it. You, the youth, are the ones who will rebuild Gaza, where there is a will there is a way.”

At a kindergarten graduation for 24 children, he said, “It is not something to be taken for granted that, amid everything that is happening, you have chosen to continue to offer education … Children are the same everywhere: they need the same things, they have the same fears, and they need the same love.”

In reference to the young children graduating, he said they “have seen so many terrible things (and) need to encounter beauty again.”

Christian communities targeted by Israeli army

Some terrible things possibly witnessed by these young children include multiple Israeli military actions targeting or striking church compounds, institutions and Christian individuals since the escalated hostilities began on October 7, 2023.

Just 12 days into the genocidal military campaign, a bomb struck near St. Porphyrius Greek Orthodox Church, killing 18 civilians sheltering there, and in December 2023, Israeli snipers killed two Catholic women — Nahida Anton and her daughter Samar — inside the Holy Family Catholic Church compound in Gaza, with no warning given. Additional parishioners were also wounded.

In July 2024, an IDF strike hit the Holy Family Catholic School complex, killing at least four, with the Latin Patriarchate condemning the attack on civilians sheltering there.

And then in July 2025, an Israeli tank struck Holy Family Catholic Church compound — which was serving to shelter hundreds of civilians — killing three and injuring about 10, including the parish priest.

Church leaders, including Pope Leo XIV and the LPJ, condemned the attacks on sacred sites and civilians while calling for ceasefires.

In a statement at the time, the Latin Patriarchate emphasized “this tragedy is not greater or more terrible than the many others that have befallen Gaza. Many other innocent civilians have also been harmed, displaced and killed. Death, suffering and destruction are everywhere.”

Israel continues to violate ‘ceasefire’ with routine attacks, incursions

Since the so-called ceasefire deal was signed last October, the Israeli army continues its near daily violations of the agreement with routine attacks and ground incursions.

According to reliable reports, the death toll in this time period includes 1,041 Palestinians with the wounding of 3,329. The attacks have involved airstrikes such as one on Friday hitting a vehicle in central Gaza, killing three Palestinians, and a Saturday strike on tents in the south that killed two siblings, ages 15 and 30.

Besides the daily attacks, the Israeli army is continuing to violate the ceasefire agreement by taking more land in Gaza. In recent weeks, residents have reported an increase in Israeli ground incursions that came in the wake of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying he had ordered the Israeli army to increase its control of Gaza from 60% of the territory to 70%.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has directly killed at least 73,054 Palestinians, including approximately 22,000 children, with 173,480 injured and thousands more trapped under the rubble or deemed to be missing. Estimates of indirect deaths due to hunger or lack of proper medical care make these totals much higher.

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