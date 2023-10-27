Rep. Paul Gosar: Biden admin ‘persecution of Christians here at home’ destroys credibility abroad

'Does the persecution of Christians here at home by this administration undermine the ability of advocates to help persecuted Christians abroad?' Gosar asked a panel of witnesses.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona on Wednesday slammed the Biden administration for what he called a “double standard” in allegedly opposing religious persecution in foreign countries while actively attacking religious liberty within U.S. borders.

During a Wednesday subcommittee hearing tasked with examining religious persecution worldwide, Rep. Gosar argued that the Biden administration’s “persecution of Christians here at home strips them of any credibility whatsoever in fighting religious discrimination abroad.”

“Does the persecution of Christians here at home by this administration undermine the ability of advocates to help persecuted Christians abroad?” he asked a panel of witnesses.

Among a long list of actions undertaken by departments within the Biden administration that cut against the religious liberty of Americans, Gosar pointed out that “the Department of Justice under this administration has indicted at least 34 people of protesting outside abortion clinics under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act,” noting that “many pro-lifers face years behind bars” and referencing the FBI raid and arrest of pro-life husband and father Mark Houck, who was later acquitted.

Gosar also pointed out that FBI field offices “encouraged the infiltration and targeting of Catholic worshipers” and that the “DOJ threatened states that passed laws protecting children from” transgender surgical and chemical mutilation.

RELATED: NIH stonewalls demand from congressman to investigate impact of transgender drugs, surgeries for minors

Continuing, the Arizona congressman noted that President Joe Biden signed the so-called “Respect for Marriage Act” to redefine marriage at the federal level and legitimize homosexual unions. He also observed that military members were denied religious exemptions to the top-down COVID-19 jab mandate.

He also blasted the Biden administration’s efforts to pressure employers to provide contraceptive coverage against their religious beliefs and said that federal law enforcement has failed to appropriately prosecute individuals who took part in the 2020 Black Lives Matter (BLM) riots or who vandalized pro-life resource centers in the lead-up to and wake of the Dobbs v. Jackson Supreme Court decision.

Following further remarks on actions by the Ukrainian government to restrict the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and crack down on members over their alleged connections to Russia, Gosar asked the panel whether they believe that the Ukrainian government, backed in its war effort by the U.S., “is violating the religious liberty of its citizens?”

“I would say any time you have any violation of anyone’s religious liberties, we should be concerned,” panelist Dr. Meaghan Mobbs, senior fellow with the Independent Women’s Forum, responded.

Concluding, Gosar pointed to a Media Research Center report that found that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had authorized a grant to Dayton College for an anti-terrorism program.

“Money from the grant was used to produce a seminar where a DHS agent included the Christian Broadcasting Network, along with other conservative entities like the Heritage [Foundation] and Fox News in a pyramid of ‘far-right radicalization,’” the Arizona representative said.

In response to Gosar’s request for feedback on that report, Dr. Mobbs said “it’s very clear that what we do here echoes elsewhere.”

According to Mobbs, “in order for us to be a model around the world, we have to ensure that we’re doing what we say we’re doing here at home, which is allowing religious freedom and protecting all of the constitutional rights enshrined in our Constitution.”

Share











