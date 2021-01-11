Payment service Stripe stops processing donations to Trump campaign

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

January 11, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Stripe, an online payment service, has shut down the Trump campaign’s payment processing services, blocking the president’s campaign from accepting donations by credit or debit card, and thus, for the most part, from accepting donations online.

The company stated that President Donald Trump violated the policy against “encouraging violence” with his comments regarding the protest at the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday. In fact, Trump never encouraged violence in his statements to protestors either before or after the Capitol breach.

“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” the president said in his speech at the March to Save America.

On Thursday, the president strongly condemned violence at the Capitol as “heinous” and promised punishment for those involved.

Nevertheless, Stripe said that Trump broke their rule against activity that “engages in, encourages, promotes or celebrates unlawful violence or physical harm to persons or property.”

Campaign Monitor, an email service used by the Trump campaign, also suspended the campaign’s account last week. The company claimed that the emails sent from the Trump campaign’s account are “likely a very small portion of total email activity from the campaign.”

Major social media companies and tech services, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, have blacklisted President Trump and organizations connected to him since the Capitol protest. Shopify banned TrumpStore.com, which is run by the Trump campaign and Trump organization.

Several companies have paused donations to Republicans who challenged electoral votes at Wednesday’s joint session of Congress, as well.

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association said it would suspend contributions to the 147 Republican members of Congress who voted to reject the certification of the Electoral College results. The group said that the lawmakers “voted to undermine our democracy.” Marriot International, Ford, and FedEx followed suit.

Democratic members of congress have raised objections to every Republican presidential victory since at least 2001 without corporate retaliation.

Democrats also have yet to face retaliation for their encouragement of social unrest amid the deadly Black Lives Matter riots this summer that left more than a dozen dead, over 1,000 police officers injured, and countless businesses and other property destroyed.