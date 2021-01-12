PBS lawyer caught saying ‘Homeland Security’ should seize Trump supporters’ kids, put them in ‘re-education camps’

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

January 12, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – PBS has fired an attorney who was caught on tape celebrating the deaths of Republican voters to COVID-19 and advocating that they be put into “re-education camps.”

Conservative watchdog group Project Veritas released the video Tuesday, in which PBS Principal Counsel Michael Beller expresses his hatred for President Donald Trump and his voters in a variety of ways.

Calling Trump “close to Hitler,” Beller declares in remarks taped prior to the election that if Trump won he would “go to the White House and throw Molotov cocktails.” He adds that Trump voters are “raising a generation of intolerant, horrible people,” the cure for which would be to “go for all the Republican voters and Homeland Security will take their children away” and “put them into the re-education camps,” or “enlightenment camps,” which would “have Sesame Street characters in the classrooms, and they watch PBS all day.”

“Americans are so f***ing dumb,” the PBS attorney continues. “You know, most people are dumb. It’s good to live in a place [Washington, D.C.] where people are educated and know stuff. Could you imagine if you lived in one of these other towns or cities where everybody’s just stupid?”

“What’s great is that COVID is spiking in all the red states right now,” Beller adds. “So that’s great … because either those people won’t come out to vote for Trump — you know the red states — or a lot of them are sick and dying.”

Journalist Matthew Keys subsequently reported that PBS has fired Beller. The network released a statement disavowing his remarks and stressing that he held no influence over PBS policy:

PBS response to Project Veritas: "This employee no longer works for PBS. As a mid-level staff attorney, he did not speak on behalf of our organization, nor did he make any editorial decisions…” (1/3) — PBS PressRoom (@PBSPressRoom) January 12, 2021

“We strongly condemn violence and will continue to do what we have done for 50 years – use our national platform and local presence to strengthen communities and bring people together." (3/3) — PBS PressRoom (@PBSPressRoom) January 12, 2021

While Beller personally may not have set the taxpayer-funded network’s agenda, his comments are representative of the left-wing disposition seen in its programming, from the inclusion of LGBT themes in children’s shows to a Frontline feature last year in which a woman aborted twins on camera.

Beller’s comments echo sentiments liberals have voiced openly at other outlets about “cleansing” and “deprogramming” Trump supporters.