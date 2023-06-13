‘Peddling porn’: Virginia parents outraged over sexually explicit children’s books at public library

A representative for the local pro-family group spoke to LifeSiteNews and said that the meeting was a 'decisive victory' with around 250 young parents 'coming out for our side.'

FRONT ROYAL, Virginia (LifeSiteNews) –– On Tuesday, June 6, the Warren County government held a Board of Supervisors meeting to hear from county citizens on a proposed increase of funding for the Samuels Public Library of Front Royal, Virginia, despite efforts by local families through a grassroots campaign called Clean Up Samuels Library, which exposed the Library’s collection of children’s books featuring pornographic content.

A representative for the group spoke to LifeSiteNews and said that the meeting was a “decisive victory” with around 250 young parents “coming out for our side.” He continued that “Warren County residents want to uphold family values and not having taxpayer dollars going toward peddling porn for kids.” Finally, the group’s main message to the Board of Supervisors is simple and straight to the point: “cut funding to the library until the porn is removed.”

Among the 250 participants who spoke was a young mother who just gave birth to a baby, and noted the inevitable situation where parents lose trust in the library as an institution, because it choses to threaten “the innocence of children” by exposing them to sexually explicit content. She also highlighted how such literature “read during the wrong stage of development can do so much damage to a child’s psyche.”

Similarly, one father also cautioned that the book authors seek to destroy the innocence of children by exposing them to a perverted agenda in the name of empathy and compassion. Another concerned resident shared mainstream data and studies about the harmful effects of hyper-sexualization and pornography exposure on children from organizations such as UNICEF, the American College of Pediatricians, and the American Bar Association (ABA).

While many spoke out against the policies of the library, there were several other people speaking out in favor. Some have even uttered bizarre statements such as one who made strange connections to history, comparing people who ban books to “predators.” Another woman said that any definition of what constitutes as pornography is subjective, adding that the pornography depicted in one “well-crafted comic book” is normal.

LifeSiteNews previously reported on parents and other grassroots campaigns across America reacting against the anti-family and anti-parent agenda in libraries. Back in 2017, one homeschooling mom in Maryland exposed teen sex-ed classes at the Waldorf West Public library. When libraries across America started with so-called drag queen story hours, the pro-family group Mass Resistance began compiling reports on numerous libraries canceling such events.

The Board of Supervisors are planning to decide on funding for the library by Tuesday June 13 at 5 PM. Meanwhile, the Clean Up Samuels team is encouraging anyone concerned to sign up on their website to receive updates and send respectful emails to the Board of Supervisors.

Developing …

Contact information for respectful communications:

Jay Butler, Happy Creek District: (609) 254-8833 [email protected]

Vicky Cook, Fork District: (703) 626-9242 [email protected]

Cheryl Cullers, South River District: (540) 635-2360 [email protected]

Walt Mabe, Shenandoah District: (540) 692-5801 [email protected]

Delores Oates, North River District: (540) 539-7003 [email protected]

Share











