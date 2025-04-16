Pediatrician exposes the dark realities of ‘anti-human’ transgender ideology

Pediatrician and child advocate Dr. Michelle Cretella joins John-Henry Westen and Deacon Keith Fournier on this episode of Faith and Reason.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this episode of Faith and Reason, pediatrician and child advocate Dr. Michelle Cretella joins John-Henry Westen and Deacon Keith Fournier to discuss the origins and lies of transgender ideology, the horrors of child gender mutilation, and more.

After briefly discussing Cretella’s background, Westen asked her about the definitions of “sex” and “gender” and how they are often deceptively used interchangeably in modern society.

Cretella explained that the term “sex” is defined by an organism’s role in the reproductive process and emphasized that the term is objective.

“‘Sex’ is binary. It is an objective fact, an objective trait defined by reproductive function. It is determined at fertilization by sex determining genes,” she said.

“And that is why sex is binary, innate, and immutable. Sex cannot be changed by … clothing and makeup. It cannot be changed either by drugs or surgery.”

Turning to gender, Cretella emphasized that this term refers to so-called masculine or feminine traits and has been distorted by radical leftists.

“Many radical feminists and others on the left … correctly identify that [transgender ideology is] focused in on sex stereotypes,” she said. “We’re supposed to believe that if you come upon a boy who enjoys so-called girl toys or girl activities, that ‘Oh, this means he’s trapped in the wrong body,’ or vice versa. If we have a girl who really loves rough and tumble play and sports, ‘Oh, she’s not a tomboy. No, no, no, no, he’s trapped in the wrong body.’”

Cretella stressed that confusion between the two terms “sex” and “gender” began in the late 1950s and early 1960s with psychologist and child sex predator Dr. John Money, who changed the definitions.

“[Dr. John Money] worked in the field of sexology and wanted language to justify his treatment of male transsexuals with surgeries,” she said. “So he took the term gender and added a new definition.”

READ: Disturbing video of disabled girl with double mastectomy exposes the horror of gender ideology

“He said that he was treating an internal sexed identity called ‘gender’ that could differ from the person’s biological sex,” she added. “So that’s where the false definition entered the medical and psychological fields,” she added.

Later in the episode, Deacon Keith asked Cretella if it wouldn’t be easier for doctors to work with someone psychologically struggling with who they are and help them move forward, rather than mutilate their bodies and help them live a lie.

Cretella agreed. She underscored that at its core, transgender ideology is fundamentally anti-human and anti-Christian.

READ: Truth about transgender surgeries: a surgeon’s conversion

“[Transgender ideology] is redefining what it means to be human; it’s anti-Christian. … Jesus Christ tells us that we are body, mind, and soul,” she said.

“Gender ideology is saying, ‘Oh, no, we’re all in our head, it’s just what we think. It’s what we think, what we feel, our bodies are inconsequential,” she added. “That is the key to understanding this movement. It’s anti-human because true human anthropology comes from God.”

To hear more from Dr. Michelle Cretella, tune in to this episode of Faith and Reason.

Faith and Reason is available by video via LSNTV on YouTube, Rumble, Banned, and right here on LifeSiteNews.

It is also available in audio format on Acast. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit LifeSite’s Acast web page here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Sign up now by clicking here.

Share











