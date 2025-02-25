Peer-reviewed study confirms mRNA COVID injections cross placenta, reach unborn child

A study on the 'placenta-permeable' mRNA COVID injections has been accepted for publication after successful peer-review. The study helps explain why these genetic injections pose serious risks to women and their unborn children.

(Focal Points) — The study titled “mRNA-1273 is placenta-permeable and immunogenic in the fetus” has just been accepted for publication after successful peer-review in the journal Molecular Therapy Nucleic Acids:

Abstract … In this study, mRNA-1273 intramuscularly given to pregnant mice rapidly circulated in maternal blood and crossed the placenta within one hour to spread in fetal circulation. Although spike mRNA in fetal circulation faded away within 4-6 hours, it could accumulate in fetal tissues, mainly the liver and get translated into spike protein. Transplacental mRNA-1273 proved immunogenic in the fetuses, as postnatally equipped with anti-spike IgM, paternal allotypic anti-spike IgG 2a and heightened anti-spike cellular immunity. Gestationally administered, mRNA-1273 had a dose-dependent effect on its transplacental transfer and immunogenicity in the fetuses, with higher mRNA-1273 doses leading to increased transplacental mRNA-1273 passage and greater serum titers of endogenous anti-spike IgM/IgG generated by the fetuses. Thus, gestationally maternal mRNA-1273 vaccination might endow the newborns with not only passive but also active anti-spike immunity.

READ: Yale scientists link post-COVID jab illness to biomarkers that include elevated spike protein

Here are the key findings:

Rapid Placental Transfer: The study demonstrated that mRNA-1273 crosses the placenta within one hour of maternal vaccination in a mouse model.

The study demonstrated that mRNA-1273 crosses the placenta within one hour of maternal vaccination in a mouse model. Accumulation in Fetal Organs : The mRNA and its lipid nanoparticle (LNP) carriers were detected in fetal blood and tissues (mainly liver), where they persisted beyond initial clearance from maternal circulation.

: The mRNA and its lipid nanoparticle (LNP) carriers were detected in fetal blood and tissues (mainly liver), where they persisted beyond initial clearance from maternal circulation. mRNA Translation into Spike Protein in the Fetus: Fetal tissues actively translated the vaccine mRNA into spike protein, raising concerns about unintended immune responses or long-term biological effects.

Fetal tissues actively translated the vaccine mRNA into spike protein, raising concerns about unintended immune responses or long-term biological effects. Persistence in Fetal Liver and Spleen: mRNA remained in fetal liver and spleen for at least three weeks postnatally.

This study provides the first in vivo confirmation that mRNA injections cross the placenta, directly reaching the fetus. It also helps explain why these genetic injections pose such serious risks to pregnant women and their unborn children.

The current CDC guidelines, which state that “COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy is safe and effective,” should be IMMEDIATELY revoked. Our regulatory agencies have committed a grave disservice to future generations. The widespread fetal uptake of mRNA through maternal injection introduces unknown and potentially catastrophic consequences for human development and immune function. The long-term risks of in utero exposure remain unstudied, yet these experimental injections were recklessly pushed onto pregnant women without adequate safety data.

Reprinted with permission from Focal Points.

Share











