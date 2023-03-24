Pelosi attacks Abp. Cordileone over opposition to abortion, same-sex ‘marriage,’ calls for women priests

The former Democratic House Speaker slandered Abp. Cordileone and discussed her attraction to the ‘power’ of the priesthood at a Georgetown University event.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — During a recent event at the Jesuit-run Georgetown University, self-professed “Catholic” Rep. Nancy Pelosi picked back up her fight with Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone and expressed support for the idea of women priests.

At a Thursday forum put on by Georgetown’s Center on Faith and Justice, the pro-abortion former Speaker of the House bizarrely claimed that her political advocacy is “pro-life,” relying on a sort of “seamless garment” argument that elevates issues like homelessness and immigration to the moral equivalency of abortion.

Similarly, Pelosi claimed that bishops like Cordileone, the Archbishop of San Francisco, are “willing to abandon the bulk” of Catholic social teaching by allegedly focusing on abortion at the expense of other issues.

Cordileone banned Pelosi from receiving Holy Communion in his archdiocese last May. He wrote in a letter that she must first “repudiate [her] advocacy for the legitimacy of abortion and confess and receive absolution of this grave sin in the sacrament of Penance.” Scandalously, Pelosi has continued to receive Communion in the Archdiocese of Washington, with the tacit approval of Cardinal Wilton Gregory.

“I figure [abortion is Cordileone’s] problem, not mine, because I had five children in six years and one week,” Pelosi said, per the heterodox National Catholic Reporter.

Join @JimWallis and me @GeorgetownFaith for a discussion of faith and values in politics at the first conversation in their series on “Higher Calling”. https://t.co/WziRSHgj6M — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) March 23, 2023

Pelosi slandered Archbishop Cordileone over his support for Proposition 8, the 2008 California ballot measure that denied legal recognition of same-sex “marriages,” implying that his opposition to the inherently gravely sinful practice means he thinks less of homosexual individuals.

“How can I say this nicely … We’ve had very negative anti-LGBTQ stuff coming from [Cordileone] and others,” she said. “So he’s made it very clear, maybe we’re not all God’s children, maybe we do not have a free will.”

The congresswoman also expressed her wish that Pope Francis would consider the “ordination” of women to the priesthood. She said that as a child she was more “attracted” to the priesthood than sisterhood because priests exercise “real power” in confecting the Eucharist. But the Church has always taught that it is impossible for women to become priests.

READ: Vatican’s former doctrine head: Ban on female deacons, priests an infallible Catholic ‘dogma’

“Imagine the priest: Every day they have the power … of transubstantiation, of turning bread and wine into the Body and Blood of Christ. That is real power. Now we’re talking power,” she said. “And that’s why I was more attracted to that than being a nun. On the other hand, maybe one day women will be able to do that as well.”

During the Q&A period toward the end of the forum, however, Pelosi stated that she had a “little disagreement” with Pope Francis over the Vatican’s secret agreement with the China’s Communist regime. Although specific details about the agreement have never been made public, it is widely known that the Vatican allows the Communist Party final say over the appointment of bishops.

Referring to the underground Church, Pelosi called Chinese Catholics “martyrs” and said they haven’t “gained anything” from the Vatican’s agreement.

Share











