Pelosi refuses to condemn attacks on churches and pregnancy centers, gushes about abortion instead

WASHINGTON, D.C (LifeSiteNews) – Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi refused to condemn the recent string of attacks on churches and crisis pregnancy centers triggered by fear that Roe v. Wade will be overturned, and instead gushed about a woman’s so-called “right” to abortion.
Pelosi is pressed on whether Democrat rhetoric is fueling attacks on crisis pregnancy centers.
She refuses to condemn attacks – and says “politicizing all of this is uniquely American.”
(That’s because the rest of the civilized world has more sensible abortion laws than ours.) pic.twitter.com/i0BCJnX4Zt
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 16, 2022
Pelosi’s silence was all the more deafening considering that she was pressed during her Thursday press conference on whether she believes Democrat “rhetoric” is helping to fuel the pro-aborts’ attacks.
“As far as the abortion case is concerned, there have been a number of attacks on churches, on crisis pregnancy centers. Republicans are going after Democrats for not saying anything and they’re saying that your rhetoric is contributing to these attacks —” a journalist pointed out to Pelosi, before Pelosi interrupted her:
“Well, let me say this. A woman has a right to choose, to live up to her responsibility is up to her, her doctor, her husband, her significant other, and her God.”
Pelosi said in March that that abortion “isn’t about what is your religious belief” and that “this really gets me burned up, in case you didn’t notice, because, again, I’m very Catholic – devout, practicing, all of that. They would like to throw me out, but I’m not going,” she joked, “because I don’t want to make their day."
What she doesn't understand is that her soul is at risk because of her support for spilling the innocent blood of unborn babies.
In a letter last month to Pelosi, Archbishop Cordileone made clear that “should you [Pelosi] not [publicly] repudiate your advocacy for abortion ‘rights’ or else refrain from referring to your Catholic faith in public and receiving Holy Communion, I would have no choice but to make a declaration, in keeping with canon 915, that you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion.”
**Photo: PatristicNectarFilms/YouTube**
Continuing to completely ignore the issue of persistent criminal attacks on crisis pregnancy centers during recent weeks, which have included repeated firebombings, violent damage to buildings, and vandalism, Pelosi went on to focus instead on what she sees as the offense of criticism of abortion.
“This talk of criticizing all of this is something uniquely American, and not right. Other countries: Ireland, Italy, Mexico, have legislat[ed] initiatives to expand women’s right to choose. Very Catholic countries,” Pelosi said.
She went on to insist, as she has several times, that she herself is truly Catholic, despite her obstinate public support of the legalized killing of innocent babies, which is an offense that carries the penalty of automatic excommunication from the Church, until repentance.
“I’m a very Catholic person. And I believe in every woman’s right to make her own decisions,” Pelosi continued. Her claim to be “very Catholic” is even more brazen considering that just prior, during Thursday’s press conference, she sidestepped the question of whether she agrees with Pope St. John Paul II and Pope Francis that “abortion is murder.”
“What I agree on is that whatever I believe or agree with the popes on is not necessarily what public policy should be in the United States,” Pelosi replied.
San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone recently ordered Pelosi not to present herself to receive Holy Communion, due to her public advocacy of abortion.
“[Y]ou are not to present yourself for Holy Communion and, should you do so, you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion, until such time as you [publicly] repudiate your advocacy for the legitimacy of abortion and confess and receive absolution of this grave sin in the sacrament of Penance,” Cordileone wrote to Pelosi on May 19.
However, Pelosi has defied this order and persisted in the grave sin of sacrilege by continuing to receive Holy Communion, on top of the grave sin of support for abortion.