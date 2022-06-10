Pelosi says ‘nobody is in danger’ as House refuses to pass protections for Supreme Court justices

Her comments came less than two days after an attempt on Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s life by man upset over the justice’s potential role in overturning Roe v. Wade.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said in an exchange with a reporter late Thursday that Supreme Court (SCOTUS) justices would not be in danger over the weekend if the House failed to pass a bill granting them further protections.

The exchange comes less than two days after an attempt was made on Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s life by a man who claimed to be upset over Kavanaugh’s role in potentially overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that mandated abortion on demand in the United States.

The exchange took place at the end of a press conference when a reporter asked Pelosi about a bill that would grant the justices further protections for a week. Pelosi insisted that the safety of SCOTUS clerks and staff was the issue at hand rather than protection for the justices.

“Madam Speaker, how can you say that the justices are protected when there was an attempt on Justice Kavanaugh’s life? You said the justices are protected, but there was an attempt on Justice Kavanaugh’s life?” the reporter asked.

“And he’s protected … The issue is not about the justices; it’s about the staff and the rest,” Pelosi said in response. “The Justices are protected. You saw the Attorney General even double down on that.”

The reporter pressed Pelosi, saying “But this is about security for the Justices. An armed man showed up near Justice Kavanaugh’s house to try to -”

“We’re working together on the bill that the Senate will be able to approve of, because that’s what – we can pass whatever we want to,” Pelosi interrupted. “We want it to pass through the Senate. So I don’t know what you’re talking about, because evidently you haven’t seen what the debate is – not debate, the language is. There will be a bill. But nobody is in danger over the weekend because of our not having a bill.”

The Senate voted unanimously in May for a bill that would add protections for SCOTUS justices in light of the leaked opinion that suggests that the court may overturn Roe. Following the leak, radical pro-abortion group Ruth Sent Us tweeted the addresses of six Republican-appointed SCOTUS justices. Protests soon broke out in front of the justices’ homes, and Justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the leaked opinion, had to go into hiding for fear of his life.

A similar bill was introduced in the House Wednesday by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, though the bill was blocked by the Democratic majority. McCarthy attempted late Thursday to introduce the bill again, though the bill was again blocked by Democrats.

Reacting to Pelosi’s comments, McCarthy said in a Thursday briefing that he “didn’t know how she can say” that the justices are not in danger. Referring to the attempt on Kavanaugh’s life, McCarthy said “So was he not in any threat yesterday? … Was he not in any threat after Schumer made his threats to the Supreme Court? Or Jen Psaki said it was the president’s position to go to their homes?”

In the wake of the leaked opinion, a series of attacks was made on churches and pro-life pregnancy centers. A pregnancy center in North Carolina was attacked earlier this week. Graffiti left on the center says “If abortion isn’t safe, neither are you.” The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has warned Catholic bishops that there could be an increase in danger for churches and clergy if Roe is overturned.

Pelosi, who claims to be Catholic in spite of her support of abortion and instructions from her bishop not to receive Communion, has remained silent in light of threats made to churches and pregnancy centers and has endorsed the protests in front of justices’ homes, saying that the protesters had “righteous anger.”

