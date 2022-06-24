Pelosi: Supreme Court is ‘ripping away a woman’s right to make her own reproductive health decision’

Life is WINNING. Will you donate today to spur LifeSite’s coverage of this momentous decision in the pro-life movement? We will need your help to continue our pro-life news now more than ever.
WASHINGTON, D.C.(LifeSiteNews) — The Speaker of the House was not pleased by the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
“There’s no point in saying good morning, because it certainly is not one,” said Nancy Pelosi today as an introduction to her response to the Supreme Court decision.
“American women today have less freedom than their mothers”: Speaker Pelosi responds to Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. https://t.co/RdYLvfum24 pic.twitter.com/1lqJ5Zd8vq
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 24, 2022
In a statement following the Supreme Court’s announcement, a clearly disgusted Pelosi thoroughly condemned the Justices who concurred on the decision. She did not address any of the constitution-based written reasoning for the decision.
Pelosi claimed, “This morning, the radical Supreme Court is eviscerating Americans’ rights and endangering their health and safety.”
She continued that the concurring justices “achieved their dark, extreme goal of ripping away a woman’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions” and that what it “means to women is such an insult.”
In contrast, pro-life women like former Planned Parenthood employee Abby Johnson acknowledged the millions of American women who have for decades worked for this decision and are now celebrating the overturning of Roe v. Wade as “a win for women” as well as a “win for children.”
This is a win for women! This is a win for children! Babies lives matter and they always will.
— Abby Johnson *blue check* (@AbbyJohnson) June 24, 2022
Throughout her reaction, Pelosi blamed the decision on conservative politicians, including Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell. She claimed that it was their actions, along with the Republican majority in the Supreme Court, which led “American women today” to “have less freedom than their mothers”.
Despite her clear disagreement with the ruling, Pelosi acknowledged that the decision today marks a historical moment. It is the first time that the country has granted a constitutional right and later rescinded the original ruling.
Pelosi is already pointing towards the future elections as a chance to reinstate abortion access on a national level.
“Women’s right to choose, reproductive freedom, is on the ballot for November,” she said. “While Republicans seek to punish and control women, Democrats will continue to fight ferociously to enshrine Roe v. Wade as the law of the land.”
Pelosi warned listeners that Republicans are “plotting a nationwide abortion ban” and promised again that this would be the primary issue brought up in the November elections.
Nancy Pelosi describes herself as a Catholic despite her pro-abortion advocacy, which is in direct opposition to the teachings of the Catholic Church about the sacredness of human life. In May, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco announced that the Speaker of the House should not receive Holy Communion, which is forbidden to those in a state of grave sin, until she repents of her pro-abortion stance. Pelosi soon snubbed the archbishop by receiving Holy Communion in Washington, D.C.