Pelosi wins nomination to keep leading slimmer Democrat House majority

WASHINGTON, D.C., November 18, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Pro-abortion “Catholic” Democrat Nancy Pelosi cleared the first hurdle Wednesday to continuing her tenure as Speaker of the House in the next Congress, albeit with a narrower margin with which to pursue the left-wing agenda.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that Pelosi, who ran unopposed, was renominated to the speakership via voice vote, giving cover to Democrat lawmakers in more moderate districts who would not take kindly to their representatives supporting the far-left figure.

"The theme I think of what we do next has to be about justice,” Pelosi told the caucus, Politico adds. ‘It has to be about justice in our economy. It has to be about justice in our justice system, passing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Justice in our environment, environmental justice. Justice in our health care.”

Pelosi will still need to win 218 votes in January to secure another term as Speaker, and while a Democrat revolt is not expected it will be closer than it has been in the past. Republicans have picked up nine seats in the House of Representatives while Democrats have lost eight, with a few races yet to be called.

The thinner House margin opens the possibility of Republicans pressuring enough swing-state Democrats to vote against Democrat agenda items to deny Pelosi the majority she needs to pass them, or at least make it more difficult to ensure their support. That, combined with the upcoming Georgia runoff elections that will decide control of the US Senate, will significantly shape how much power Joe Biden wields as President of the United States if President Donald Trump’s legal challenges to the preliminary election results ultimately fail.

“The majority for Speaker Pelosi has really gotten in shambles here, and it’s going to be a lot more difficult for her to be able to hold onto her people, and I’m just excited to be a part of that,” Congresswoman-elect Yvette Herrell (R-NM) told Breitbart. “I know that her members are very angry right now. They all felt that they were going to be protected; they were going to increase their numbers. It completely backfired.”