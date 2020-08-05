Pence kicks off pro-life tour across America at pregnancy center, meets mom who chose life

URGENT PETITION: Tell the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade! Sign the petition here.

TAMPA, Florida, August 5, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Vice President Mike Pence kicked off his multi-state pro-life tour today by visiting a pregnancy center before speaking at a Christian church.

Pence began his Life Wins tour with the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List in Tampa, Florida. He visited A Woman’s Place Medical Clinic, where he met Kia, a mother who had considered aborting her child but changed her mind after visiting the clinic.

When Kia found out she was pregnant, she turned to @FollowNewLife who gave her the care and support she needed.



Today she met Vice President @Mike_Pence during our LIFE WINS! tour to share her story.



Watch Kia's story now: https://t.co/yzyz3aP9oA pic.twitter.com/mww5aaucj9 — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) August 5, 2020

After visiting the clinic, Pence tweeted, “Thank you to A Women’s Place Medical Clinic for the work you’re doing to save the innocent lives of the unborn, including 10,000 babies in the last 35 years & 500 babies within the last 12 months.”

“I couldn’t be more proud to be part of the most Pro-Life Administration in history!” he added.

Thank you to A Women’s Place Medical Clinic for the work you’re doing to save the innocent lives of the unborn, including 10,000 babies in the last 35 years & 500 babies within the last 12 months. I couldn’t be more proud to be part of the most Pro-Life Administration in history! pic.twitter.com/rvAQiYcyRk — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 5, 2020

Pence later spoke at Starkey Road Baptist Church, delivering an encouraging pro-life message: “Life is winning in America, from the White House to courthouses, the U.S. Senate, and in conservative legislatures across the country.”

“The work of SBA has never been more important,” he continued. “We’ve made great progress and I think life is winning because of the activism that you are all a part of in this country.”

“But I also believe life is winning because of the compassion and love that have been shown to women facing crisis pregnancies all across this country now for decades. The pro-life movement is defined by generosity, compassion, and love for women and unborn children.”

“I’m proud to report to you that there are now far more pregnancy care centers in America than abortion clinics. The truth about abortion is being told and this new generation is choosing life.”

He quoted President Donald Trump’s recent statement that “every person is worth protecting, every human soul is divine, and every human life born and unborn is made in the holy image of almighty God.”

“With your continued support,” he stated, “with your dedication, the cause of life will build on the extraordinary progress we’ve made these 3 1/2 years.”

“We’ll continue to see pro-life men and women of principle elected and re-elected from the White House to the Statehouse, and the day will come when we restore the right to life to the center of American law and we will make America great again,” he concluded. “God bless you for all you do, and God bless America.”