Pending EU treaty will force LGBTQ ideology, sex-ed for kids on Africa, Caribbean, Pacific nations

An upcoming treaty will both override national sovereignty and assault the innocence of children in a huge swath of countries if they don’t opt out.

(LifeSiteNews) — A pending treaty to be signed next week between the European Union (EU) and 79 African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries will force LGBTQ ideology and children’s sex education onto these nations as well as negate their national sovereignty.

On November 15, the EU and ACP countries, now known as the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), will sign a partnership agreement in Apia, Samoa, to be known as the Samoa Agreement. It will be considered legally binding upon the signing states for 20 years.

This newest iteration of the ACP-EU Treaty is a “revised extension of the 20-year Cotonou Partnership Agreement signed in 2000 governing trade” between the EU and all of Sub-Saharan Africa as well as 16 Caribbean countries and 15 Pacific countries, as the protest website Devious EU Treaty has noted.

While the Cotonou Partnership Agreement was originally confined to economic matters, as Philippa Davies, advocacy officer from the Jamaica Coalition for a Healthy Society, has explained, the upcoming treaty “goes far beyond the original boundaries of trade and economic cooperation.”

Davies told Dr. Daniel Thomas, president of the Love March Movement, how the EU essentially weaponizes the undefined term “human rights” in the treaty to enforce anti-family practices in countries with pro-family values.

She alluded to the fact that EU “precedent” shows that their idea of human rights includes abortion, sexual “rights” for minors, “comprehensive sexuality education,” and LGBTQ sex and “marriage” rights.

The EU’s interpretation of human rights, Davies said, is in fact “anti-human rights, anti-life, anti-children, anti-family, anti-freedom of speech, anti-freedom of conscience, anti-belief, anti-parental rights, anti-God.”

The Entebbe Declaration, recently issued by the African Inter-Parliamentary Conference on Family Values and Sovereignty, took aim at the newest ACP-EU Treaty because it undermines both national sovereignty and African values. The declaration’s participants decried the treaty’s promotion of the “sexualization of the African child” through its “comprehensive sexuality education” (CSE) mandate, calling such CSE, which often includes graphic sexual content, “harmful” and an affront to African “cultural values.”

To accuse the ACP-EU treaty of encouraging the sexualization of children is not an exaggeration, since so-called “sexual rights” of minors are baked into the EU’s human rights framework. A 2021 European Parliament resolution “affirms that all women and girls [emphasis added] are entitled to make their own free and informed choices with regard to their sexual and reproductive health and lives.”

The CSE advocated by the EU, including programs recommended by the UN, also targets minors by default.

Family Watch International has also highlighted the treaty’s requirement that ACP governments “provide access to ‘comprehensive sexual and reproductive health information and education’ [CSRHE] in accordance with the UN’s controversial ‘technical guidance’ on sexuality education.”

“This UN ‘guidance’ includes teachings on homophobia, transphobia, sexual pleasure, and more,” Family Watch International reported.

An East African journalist known to LifeSiteNews has pointed out under the pen name “Everhart LSN Africa” that the concepts of same-sex “marriage” as well as other aberrant sexual practices are “abhorrent to African sensibilities,” noting that “LGBT practices are illegal in all ACP countries except South Africa.”

Dr. Thomas warned that the treaty will have a potentially devastating impact on African nations’ values considering its long term of 20 years.

“That’s how long it takes to brainwash a whole generation,” he noted to Davies.

Thus far, Namibia has rejected the treaty, and Tobias Nauruki, who works with pro-life and pro-family leaders and organizations in Africa, shared with LifeSiteNews that “many other” ACP countries will likewise be opting out before the treaty is signed on November 15.

Namibia Deputy Prime Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah announced on November 1 that the country will not sign the treaty because of concerns that it would undermine the country’s sovereignty.

Indeed, aside from morally assaulting children and families, the ACP treaty/Samoa Agreement contains a monumentally powerful supremacy clause that overrides national sovereignty by “invalidating provisions in any existing treaty with which it conflicts,” as the Entebbe Declaration has noted.

Namibia is also one of several African countries pushing back against the LGBTQ agenda. In September, its National Assembly overwhelmingly passed a bill prohibiting recognition of same-sex “marriage.”

Everhart LSN Africa urged ACP countries to “unanimously rise up and resist the signing of this agreement,” adding, “We are no longer under the tutelage of our former colonial masters.”

Sign a petition to leaders of ACP nations asking them to reject the treaty unless harmful provisions are removed or a protective clause is added.

