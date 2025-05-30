Penn Medicine halts gender mutilation surgeries for minors in response to Trump order

The University of Pennsylvania Health System announced it will no longer perform gender-transitioning surgeries for patients under 19, complying with a federal order from President Donald Trump banning funding for hospitals that provide such procedures for minors.

PHILADELPHIA (LifeSiteNews) — University of Pennsylvania Health System announced that it will cease all gender mutilation surgeries for patients under age 19.

On May 29, University of Pennsylvania Health System, referred to as Penn Medicine, revealed that they will no longer medically gender-transition minors under 19 in accordance with an order from U.S. President Donald Trump.

“As a result of current guidance established by the federal government, Penn Medicine will no longer be able to provide gender-affirming surgical procedures for patients under the age of 19,” PJ Brennan, Penn Medicine’s chief medical officer, said in a statement.

According to the organization, Penn Medicine will no longer mutilate patients under 19 through plastic surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, urology and otorhinolaryngology.

“This is a difficult decision that we know impacts patients and families who place their trust in our care teams,” Brennan lamented

“We remain deeply committed to ensuring a respectful and welcoming environment for all members of the communities we serve and providing comprehensive medical and behavioral health care and psychosocial support for LGBTQ+ individuals while complying with federal government requirements,” Brennan said.

The news followed Trump’s executive order banning federal funds to health entities that transition minors. Since Trump signed the order, many medical associations have announced an end to the dangerous practice of irreversible transitioning minors.

A significant body of evidence shows that “affirming” gender confusion carries serious harms, especially when done with impressionable children who lack the mental development, emotional maturity, and life experience to consider the long-term ramifications of the decisions being pushed on them, or full knowledge about the long-term effects of life-altering, physically transformative, and often-irreversible surgical and chemical procedures.

Studies find that more than 80 percent of children experiencing gender dysphoria outgrow it on their own by late adolescence, and that even full “reassignment” surgery often fails to resolve gender-confused individuals’ heightened tendency to engage in self-harm and suicide – and may even exacerbate it, including by reinforcing their confusion and neglecting the actual root causes of their mental strife.

Many oft-ignored detransitioners attest to the physical and mental harm of reinforcing gender confusion as well as to the bias and negligence of the medical establishment on the subject, many of whom take an activist approach to their profession and begin cases with a predetermined conclusion that “transitioning” is the best solution.

“Gender-affirming” physicians have also been caught on video admitting to more old-fashioned motives for such procedures, as with a 2022 exposé about Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Clinic for Transgender Health, where Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor said outright that “these surgeries make a lot of money.”

Share











