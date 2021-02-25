PA Democrat filmed himself harassing pro-life teens. Now, he’s running for Lt. Gov.

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

PHILADELPHIA, February 25, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The openly homosexual Pennsylvania Democrat who filmed himself berating peaceful pro-life protesters outside of an abortion facility in 2019 is running for lieutenant governor of the state next year.

“My time in the Pennsylvania legislature has taught me a lot about not only how Pennsylvania government works, but a lot about how it doesn’t,” said Brian Sims in a video of his announcement to run that he released earlier this month. “It’s taught me a lot about how to work with people who don’t always agree with me. I think it’s time for me to take what I’ve learned in the House and to be able to bring that leadership to the direct service of the governor.”

Sims drew national attention two years ago by posting a video in which he followed a woman who was quietly walking and praying a rosary outside of a Philadelphia Planned Parenthood. He attempted to shove his phone in her face and repeatedly called her “shameful,” “disgusting,” “racist,” and an “old white lady.”

Another video showed him approaching three girls, whom he called “pseudo-Christian protesters,” and offering “$100 to anybody who will identify these three.” Afterward, he approached a male protester and asked, “What makes you think it’s your job to tell women what to do with their bodies?” But before the man could answer, Sims declared, “The truth is, I’m not really asking, because I don’t care. Shame on you,” and walked away.

The videos sparked widespread outrage among pro-lifers, who in a matter of days organized a pro-life rally outside that Planned Parenthood location that drew hundreds of attendees and several prominent pro-lifers, as well as Ashley Garecht, the mother of two of the girls seen in the video.

Garecht told Fox News last week that Sims “doesn’t deserve anyone’s vote.”

“He doesn't deserve anyone’s vote for statewide office,” the Pennsylvania mom said. “He violated his oath of office as a sitting state representative when he maliciously attacked and endangered three young girls who were exercising their First Amendment rights.”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

In his Feb. 15 launch video, Sims spoke about the “values my Army officer parents instilled in me: to take responsibility, to show empathy, to have courage and to be authentic.”

Commented Garecht: “I was shocked by his announcement video which claims that he thinks every day about courage, empathy and values because none of his behavior in regards to my children, in regards to the other woman he harassed for eight minutes … he is not a man of courage, he’s a coward.”

LifeSite’s Calvin Freiburger contributed to this report.