Pennsylvania Democrat senator claims he opposes men in girls’ sports, but his record says otherwise

(LifeSiteNews) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey says he does not support men dominating girls’ sports, though his statement comes only on the eve of a tight election for the Democrat and after he voted for radical pro-LGBT legislation.

Casey, who represents the swing state of Pennsylvania, has regularly flipped his political positions.

The son of a pro-life Democratic governor, Casey previously said he opposed abortion and even voted for nominal federal limits. However, he now fully supports abortion through all nine months of pregnancy, in line with the Democratic Party.

His latest flip is to say he opposes gender-confused males competing in girls’ sports.

“Bob Casey’s not for men in girls’ sports,” a new ad says, before pivoting to the unrelated issue of where his opponent, Dave McCormick, lives. Various polls in the past weeks showed Casey up by only a few points while McCormick led in other polls.

The Trump campaign has focused heavily on Pennsylvania and so a large turnout for the former president could possibly harm Casey’s re-election chances.

But the Pennsylvania Democrat is actually for men in girls’ sports, calling concerns “unfounded” in a 2023 letter and encouraging “allowing (so-called) transitioning youth to participate in athletics in their affirmed gender.”

Casey added in the letter that he believes “we can and should create inclusive and informed guidance” that would allow males to compete against girls, as reported by the Daily Caller.

He also supported the radical “Equality Act” that would force open single-sex places like restrooms and locker rooms to any male who simply claims to be a woman. The law would additionally enable men to compete against and on girls’ sports teams, according to a conservative legal group.

The bill “would allow males who identify as female to compete in women’s sports. A similar policy has already wreaked havoc in Connecticut for girls,” Alliance Defending Freedom attorney Christina Kiefer wrote in 2023 in Newsweek.

In 2020, Casey criticized Republicans who raised the issue of men competing against girls. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that “some extreme Republican politicians care more about what bathrooms (so-called) transgender people use, or what sports team they play on, than they do about violence against (so-called) transgender women of color,” as reported by the Daily Wire.

Conservatives quickly criticized Casey’s flip-flopping.

“Moments before Election Day, Pennsylvania Democrat Senator Bob Casey is spending ad money to try and cover up his past support for men playing in girls’ sports,” commentator Steve Guest wrote on X. “This is how you know a hit on a candidate’s record is working.”

“This is what Democrats always have to do to get elected: pretend to be conservatives,” Breitbart’s John Nolte wrote.

