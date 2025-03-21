Pennsylvania gave COVID relief funds to Planned Parenthood for ‘queer prom,’ children’s LGBT groups

Planned Parenthood Keystone allocated $630,000 of COVID-19 relief funds for LGBTQ+ youth programs centered around sexuality and transgenderism in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and funding for the grant came directly from the American Rescue Plan Act.

(LifeSiteNews) — A Pennsylvania Planned Parenthood (PPP) affiliate was allocated $630,000 in COVID relief funds for its “queer prom” and LGBTQ+ clubs while also offering opportunities for children as young as 10 to discuss sexuality, according to documents unearthed by a Daily Caller report.

The “Queer Prom” reportedly featured drag performances and “swag bags” filled with various items, including tarot cards, lube, condoms, and dental dams, a product sanctioned by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) intended to inhibit the spread of STDs during oral sexual acts.

After receiving the funding, in 2023 the PPP LGBTQ+ youth group also deemed May as “National Masturbation Month,” promoting the practice to young people age 14 and above in order, in part, to help them “understand” their bodies and sexual preferences.

Funding came from the American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law in 2021 by President Joe Biden, with the expressed purpose of enabling Americans to respond to and recover from the negative impacts of COVID-19.

However, according to The Daily Caller report, Planned Parenthood Keystone was not forthcoming in specifying what, if any, negative impact COVID-19 had on the Rainbow Room’s LGBTQ+ youth work that necessitated the reception of the $600,000+ grant.

“The Pennsylvania Department of Education issued a Pandemic Response Job Training and Education Programs Grant titled ‘Welcome and Safe: Strengthening the Rainbow Room’s LGBTQ+ Programming,’ to Planned Parenthood Keystone, allocating $630,000 of COVID-19 relief funds for the funding of LGBTQ+ youth programs centered around sexuality and transgenderism in Bucks County, Pennsylvania,” The Daily Caller journalist Meg Brock wrote on X.

“Funding for the grant came directly from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to grant agreement, which specifies the allotted funds were intended to ‘respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency or its negative economic impacts’” Brock explained. “Grantees were required to maintain records of how the funds responded to these negative economic impacts.”

Planned Parenthood’s Rainbow Room states on its website that it “welcomes all youth, ages 14 to 21,” and that “on the fourth Wednesday of every month we welcome youth ages 12 to 13 to join us, with guardian or parent consent.”

The organization also offers what it refers to as “Rainbow Room Junior,” which is called “Roy G Biv,” an LGBTQ+ group for ages 10-14 that meets on Thursdays.

Brock further explained:

A social media account reveals the activities of the Roy G. Biv program have included teaching kids how to express themselves through “gender affirming” clothing, learning about queer sexual identities and holding a “binder drive” to help provide children with chest binders- a garment that compresses a woman’s breasts to make her appear masculine. The group also held a fundraiser to raise money to purchase binders and tucking underwear for “trans youth.” Tucking underwear is a garment worn by gender confused individuals that “tucks” a man’s penis and testicles into a pocket, minimizing its appearance.

