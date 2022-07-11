message
Pennsylvania gov. kills bill to protect female athletes, affirms support for gender ideology, abortion

House Bill 972 would have required athletes to compete only on those teams that correspond with their biological sex.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf addresses supporters before former President Barack Obama speaks during a campaign rally for statewide Democratic candidates on September 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (LifeSiteNews) — Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a bill to prevent men who identify as women from competing on women’s sports teams.

House Bill 972, sponsored by Cumberland County Republican Barbara Gleim, would have required athletes to compete only on those teams that correspond with their biological sex.

Gov. Wolf shot down the measure on Friday, arguing in a press release that the “transphobic” bill had been designed by Republicans “to bully and oppress vulnerable children.”

“These members should be ashamed of themselves for proposing and voting on policies that are discriminatory, unnecessary, and incredibly harmful,” said Wolf, who last year vetoed GOP-led bills to protect election integrity and ban discriminatory vaccine passports.

Meanwhile, The Blaze pointed out that Wolf didn’t stop at just shooting down the bill intended to protect women and girls.

Instead, the Democratic governor leaned into radical leftist ideology in a tweet thanking U.S. President Joe Biden for “prioritizing the health and safety of women and birthing people.”

Radical gender ideologues have led a movement to swap out the terms “mother” or “woman” for “birthing person” to be more “inclusive” to women who don’t acknowledge their biological identity.

In the same tweet, Gov. Wolf also affirmed his commitment to ensuring that women can still legally kill their unborn babies in the Keystone State.

“I will continue to veto any attacks on reproductive health care that reach my desk here in Pennsylvania,” Wolf said.

The legality of abortion has once more been left up to the states to determine since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which had established a federal “right to abortion” from January, 1973 until June 24 of this year.

While Democrat-led states like Pennsylvania have dug in their heels, promising to protect the “right to abortion” in their states, it’s estimated that more than half of all states will ultimately outlaw most abortions after the reversal of Roe.

