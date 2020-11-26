Pennsylvania judge halts election certification; governor appeals to state Supreme Court

PENNSYLVANIA, November 26, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – An appeals court judge in Pennsylvania has blocked any further certifying of the state’s election results, due to a case filed by Republican congressman Mike Kelly.

Judge Patricia McCullough wrote on Thanksgiving eve: “[T]o the extent that there remains any further action to perfect the certification of the results of the 2020 General Election … for the office of President and Vice President of the United States of America, Respondents are preliminarily enjoined from doing so, pending an evidentiary hearing.”

Jenna Ellis, President Donald Trump’s campaign lawyer, posted the ruling on Twitter, with Trump himself referring to the ruling as “Big news.”

Why this is IMPORTANT. pic.twitter.com/v40Fo21UbA — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 25, 2020

Kelly, along with Republican Congressional candidate Sean Parnell, and others, filed the case on Saturday, which says that “a state law allowing for no-excuse absentee voting violated the Pennsylvania constitution, which outlines specific cases where absentee voting is allowed.”

Fox News reports that Kelly’s lawsuit “claims that Pennsylvania’s mail-in votes are invalid because in order to expand absentee voting, a constitutional amendment is required, not simply the passing of a bill.”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The case deals with 2.5 million ballots, “predominantly cast by Democrats.”

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, who announced on Tuesday that he had certified the election result in favor of Joe Biden, has appealed to the state’s Supreme Court against McCullough’s ruling.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro took to Twitter to protest the ruling: “This order does not impact yesterday’s appointment of electors. We will be filing an appeal with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court momentarily.”

This order does not impact yesterday’s appointment of electors. We will be filing an appeal with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court momentarily. https://t.co/wRzFwPvJIO — AG Josh Shapiro (@PAAttorneyGen) November 25, 2020

McCullough had set up a hearing for Friday, but reports suggest that it has been cancelled due to Wolf’s appeal.

Pennsylvania has been a hotbed of controversy over allegations of fraud, with Republican observers blocked from watching the counting, and the counting of late absentee ballots in violation of state law. Rudy Giuliani says that the campaign believes it has identified more than twice the number of ballots nationwide necessary to erase Biden’s presumptive margin of victory.

Yesterday, President Trump told the Pennsylvania State Senate hearing that the Democrats had lost the state and cheated: “This election was lost by the Democrats. They cheated. It was a fraudulent election. They flooded the market. They flooded…ballots, and I just want to say to thank everybody for being there. You're doing a tremendous job service.”

“It’s very sad to say it, this election was rigged and we can’t let that happen. We can’t let it happen for our country, and this election has to be turned around because we won Pennsylvania by a lot and we won all of these swing states by a lot,” added the President.

Help stop voter fraud: Project Veritas is accepting voter fraud tips here.