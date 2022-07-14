Pennsylvania mom will sue over sexually explicit material in school library 

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.
CHESTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (LifeSiteNews) – A Pennsylvania mother will sue her son’s school district for keeping sexually explicit material in the school library.
Fenicia Redman, speaking to the Epoch Times, said that she also seeks a nationwide ban on such material in school libraries.
“I want a nationwide emergency injunction before these kids go back to school,” Redman said. “I am the mother of a child who is being criminally victimized.”
Redman’s son attends school in the Greater Valley School District in Chester County, Pennsylvania, near Philadelphia. Redman told the Times that when she first approached the district about sexually explicit books in school libraries, the district dismissed her as “homophobic.” She said that when she addressed the issue at a school board meeting, she was assaulted by other parents at the meeting.
Redman then went to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania’s capital, in June with other parents from the district. Capitol police told her that the posters that she and other parents were carrying, enlarged images from school library books including Maia Kobebe’s Gender Queer, were offensive to people and warned her that children could see them.
READ: Parental rights group challenges critical race theory curriculum in Tennessee school district with lawsuit
If you are not aware of the foreign security threats implicated in the "Hunter Biden Laptop Story" — and what they might mean for America's national security and foreign geopolitical affairs — that’s by design.
You were never meant to discover the contents compromising President Joe Biden, and for good reason. The mainstream media kept you ignorant on purpose.
Washington Post roasted for acknowledging Hunter Biden scandal once called 'fake': 'Retroactive Pulitzer?'https://t.co/5mCc5w51xs— Fox News (@FoxNews) March 30, 2022
The Hunter Biden laptop was real, of course. The NYT buries its confirmation of the story in paragraph 27. https://t.co/be9cPkXsKF— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 17, 2022
In fact, the New York Post was censored by Twitter, Facebook, and all of Big Tech for even breaking the story that Hunter Biden’s laptop existed.
CNN, MSNBC dismissed Hunter Biden’s laptop as ‘Russian disinformation’ until liberal narrative was deflatedhttps://t.co/NwYPMEZ73u— Fox News (@FoxNews) April 6, 2022
The New York Times, Washington Post, and the entire mainstream media called any reference to the story “Russian disinformation."
THAT’S WHY AMERICA MUST INSIST THAT THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA REPORT THE TRUTH ABOUT THE BIDEN FAMILY AND THE CONTENTS OF HUNTER’S LAPTOP!
SIGN: Tell the Mainstream Media that viewers demand transparency on the Bidens NOW!
Enough is enough — America refuses to be kept wondering about our compromised national security, corrupt sweetheart business deals, and pay-to-play schemes detailed in the Hunter Biden Laptop.
LIFESITENEWS EXPOSED THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY HERE
“Polling taken in April shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that the president has been compromised by his family’s shady business dealings with China,” LifeSiteNews reported on July 1, 2022.
Even CNN has finally begun to admit that the Hunter Biden Laptop is a serious problem:
- Illegal gun purchase
- Sweetheart foreign Ukraine deals
- Political access to (then) Vice-President Joe Biden
- Federal probes and investigations
Voters MUST know for whom they are voting. Sound the alarm with our new petition! SIGN TODAY!
The First Amendments protects a Free Press to report the truth and protect the American people — but the mainstream media has betrayed its viewers, spinning pro-communist and pro-globalist narratives that are HURTING voters!
Voters MUST learn about President Joe Biden’s compromised business dealings with China, Russia, Ukraine, and so many others — all pointing to the Hunter Biden Laptop.
DEMAND THE TRUTH: WE WILL NO LONGER BE MISLED BY THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA!
Media executives must learn that their viewership will continue tanking as long as executives run cover for their far-left base.
Tell media executives that you will NO LONGER watch or trust their network until they fully reveal the contents of the Hunter Biden Laptop!
It is not enough to simply change the channel. We must leave a parting shot to mainstream media executives telling them WHY consumers are refusing to watch any longer.
SIGN NOW: DO NOT LET THE MEDIA SPIN THEIR OWN FAILURE BY DENYING US TRANSPARENCY!
This is the only way to save the future of the media and win back a trustworthy Free Press for future generations.
There is no telling what the mainstream media will continue to hide, deny, and deflect if they decide to run cover for the most powerful man in the world — the President of the United States.
*** There is no time to lose—we refuse to let important information remain hidden from the American voters any longer! ***
The Hunter Biden Laptop story is the single greatest piece of evidence indicating that America’s national security is likely compromised.
We the People deserve to know the truth!
STAND WITH THE PEOPLE: SIGN OUR PETITION ASAP!
____
NY Post: photo from the Hunter Biden Laptop
Flickr: Officia do Palácio do Planalto. CC BY 2.0.
Photos combined.
Redman then visited the office of State Senator Doug Mastriano, a Republican. Mastriano, who is running for governor of Pennsylvania, expressed shock at the posters, telling the Delaware Valley Journal that his jaw dropped. He had previously cosponsored bills that would require school districts to notify parents about sexually explicit books in school libraries and prohibit instruction on sexuality in classes K-5.
Speaking to the Times, Redman said “I have a fire in my belly, and the only thing that will quench it is to see these people in jail.” She is preparing the lawsuit herself and has already informed the district of her intent to sue.
According to the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) website, something is considered explicit if it passes the Miller Test. The test lists three criteria that determine if something is obscene. If the average person finds the material depicted appeals to prurient interests, or that it is lascivious or scatological in nature; or if the average person finds that the sexual depiction is blatantly offensive; or if the average person finds that the sexual depiction is of little artistic, literary, scientific, or political value, then it is considered obscene.
The issue of sexually explicit books in school libraries has appeared in the news in recent months.
A man in Florida was escorted out of a school board meeting last October for reading offensive passages from Gender Queer. A similar occurrence happened in Fairfax County, Virginia, in November when a parent was asked to refrain from reading Gender Queer aloud at a meeting as children were present. The book was put back on Fairfax County school shelves after a brief ban. In May, a Virginia judge sided with parents and ruled that sexually explicit material is too obscene to be in school libraries.
READ: Idaho high school removes pornographic books thanks to parents’ persistence
Help a brave therapist being attacked by Southern Poverty Law Center: LifeFunder
In Idaho, a school district removed sexually explicit books from school libraries after parents persistently petitioned the books’ removal.