Pennsylvania school board flips, bans males from girls’ bathrooms after student protest

PERKIOMEN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (LifeSiteNews) — A Pennsylvania school board has agreed to limit school restrooms to actual members of their designated sex, weeks after students staged a walkout in protest of forcing girls to share intimate facilities with males.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, more than 300 Perkiomen Valley School District students walked out on September 15 to protest the Perkiomen Valley School Board’s tabling of Proposed Policy 720, which would have required students to use whichever restrooms correspond to their sex.

Area father Tim Jagger said his daughter was “too upset and emotionally disturbed to walk into a restroom” under the status quo. “There needs to be some changes. It’s just uncomfortable seeing 19-year-old men or 18-year-old men in the bathroom,” added student Victoria Rudolph.

The backlash led to the school board revisiting the subject on October 2, which this time passed Policy 720 by a 5-4 vote, local ABC affiliate WPVI reports. Board member Don Fountain, who previously opposed the policy, flipped to the deciding vote in favor.

The Pottstown Mercury adds that Fountain had previously proposed a compromise that would create new “non-binary” restrooms specifically for individuals suffering from gender dysphoria, but agreement was ultimately reached by adding a simpler accommodation, under which all students and staff will now be able to use single-occupancy restrooms that had previously been reserved for teachers. The number and location of such facilities varies by school building.

Critics argue that forcing girls to share intimate facilities such as bathrooms, showers, or changing areas with members of the opposite sex violates their privacy rights, subjects them to needless emotional stress, and gives male predators a viable pretext to enter female bathrooms or lockers by simply claiming transgender status.

In Virginia, former Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent Scott Ziegler is currently facing charges for allegedly covering up the rape of a female student by a “transgender” classmate in a girls bathroom due to its damaging implications for the LGBT movement. Last week he was convicted of “using his official position to retaliate against someone for exercising their rights,” by firing a teacher who testified about the situation before a grand jury.

