Pennsylvania school board votes unanimously to return graphic LGBT books to library

(LifeSiteNews) – The Radnor Township School District Board in Pennsylvania voted unanimously to restore several notorious books promoting LGBT ideology to children to the high school library despite their explicit nature.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the board voted 6-0 (with three abstentions) to restore Gender Queer, Fun Home, and Blankets, reversing a committee’s February judgment that they were not age appropriate.

“These books are memoirs about real struggles that our students have,” board president Sarah Dunn declared. “Are you going to tell kids, ‘You can’t have your books back’?”

Disagreement remained, however, over when and how to amend the 2008 policy under which the books were initially removed. Board member DJ Thornton said it would “not be unreasonable” to have waited to return the books until after a new policy was determined, warning that “we’re setting up a precedent where we’re saying, ‘OK, we don’t like that, we’re just going to change it.’”

Gender Queer includes graphic depictions of sexual relations between a man and a boy, an explicit sampling of which can be found here. Fun Home contains illustrations of oral sex and masturbation (which one Radnor teacher defended on the grounds that the participants were 19 years old rather than minors). Blankets depicts sexual activity at church camp, with descriptions of numerous acts.

The indoctrination of children with left-wing ideology on sexuality, race, and other left-wing agenda items has long been a major concern in American public schools from libraries to athletic and restroom policy to drag events to classroom materials to even “transitioning” troubled children without parental input. Many schools have also displayed hostility to the rights and employment of individual teachers who refuse to go along with such agendas.

The Trump administration has taken steps to depoliticize public education, including by ordering the elimination of federal funds to schools that continue diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs (although that has been recently blocked by federal judges) and by reversing the Biden administration’s infusion of gender ideology into Title IX rules.

