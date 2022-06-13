Pennsylvania Senate advances legislation declaring no ‘right to abortion’ in state constitution

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (LifeSiteNews) – The Pennsylvania Senate has advanced legislation declaring that the “right to abortion or funding abortions” is not supported by the state constitution.
On June 6, the state Senate voted 29-20 in support of Senate Bill 956 which would change the Pennsylvania Constitution, stating that there is no “right” to abortion or taxpayer funding of abortions, as reported by The Daily Item.
Five Tampa Bay Rays pitchers are now subject to a media witch-hunt after refusing to wear LGBT symbols on their hats and shirts because of their faith in God.
One ESPN commentator called the men "bigoted" for supposedly using "religious exemption BS" to say "no" to the Pride Month clothing.
It's time to stand with these men against the intolerance of the radical left.
The careers and lives of the five pitchers — Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson — will be greatly harmed if we abandon them to the cancel culture of their critics, like ESPN's Sarah Spain.
“That religious exemption BS is used in sports and otherwise also allows for people to be denied health care, jobs, apartments, children, prescriptions, all sorts of rights,” Spain claimed.
“We have to stop tiptoeing around it because we’re trying to protect people who are trying to be bigoted...” she continued.
Now they're trying to cancel people for not wearing a gay pride patch. This is always the trajectory for the Left. First they demand tolerance, then acceptance, then celebration, then participation. Learn to say no to these people or it will never end. https://t.co/02zAKDJx77— Best selling LGBT children's author Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 8, 2022
These men should be celebrated for their bravery, but instead are being derided for sticking up for their Christian beliefs.
People are being bullied into conformity by an LGBT movement that claims to be about tolerance and diversity, unless you're a devout Christian.
“Now they’re trying to cancel people for not wearing a gay pride patch,” the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh remarked.
“This is always the trajectory for the Left. First they demand tolerance, then acceptance, then celebration, then participation. Learn to say no to these people or it will never end.”
It's hard to imagine sports columnists like Nancy Armour of USA Today attacking Muslims for their rejection of Pride propaganda, but she sees no problem in attacking these devout Christians.
Oh for God’s sake. These folks who bastardize religion to suit their bigotry would do well to actually READ the New Testament. I’d recommend starting with Matthew. https://t.co/qAK875xDhZ— Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) June 5, 2022
We hope Nancy Armour's reading of the New Testament extends to Romans 1:25-27.
Most commentators simply don't understand that loving everyone as a Christian means telling people certain actions are extremely harmful to the soul.
Indeed, by peeling off the rainbow logo from their jerseys and wearing the standard team hat, the five pitchers have taken a stand against an ideology that's antithetical to Christianity.
Major League Baseball (MLB) and every other professional sports league have promoted LGBTQ causes in recent years, including showcasing a “marriage” proposal between two homosexuals in front of a stadium packed with families.
Sports are no longer safe from the tenticles of the LGBT movement, with players being strong-armed into virtue signaling for causes they disagree with.
It's time for people to stand up and say "Enough".
“My constitutional amendment would make it so that the people’s elected representatives are the ones who set policy regarding abortions, not activist judges,” lead sponsor Senator Judy Ward, R-Hollidaysburg, said.
“When it comes to protecting the lives of the unborn and protecting women’s health, we must keep the power to legislate in the hands of the people’s representatives,” she added.
The amendment language must be approved by the state House and Senate twice and then be voted on by ballot in order for it to be enshrined in the Pennsylvania Constitution.
President for policy at the Pennsylvania Family Institute Tom Shaheen supports the new bill, warning that an abortion lawsuit being considered by the state Supreme Court could prove to be devastating.
“Today, Pennsylvania faces the greatest threat to unborn children and their mothers since the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision,” he wrote in an email to supporters last week.
“To put it bluntly, Pennsylvania is at risk of becoming a state like New York that allows abortions up until birth – and paid for by taxpayers,” Shaheen added.
The Pennsylvania Pro-Life Federation warned the lawsuit could force taxpayers to fund elective abortions in addition to overturning the state parental consent law, meaning that teenage girls would not require their parents’ permission to abort their unborn children.
The lawsuit could also result in late-term abortions and remove informed consent for women. “We would also lose regular inspections of abortion facilities, meaning that hair and nail salons would face greater scrutiny than abortion centers,” the organization added.
However, Senate Bill 956 seeks to uphold the former laws in addition to allowing state lawmakers to pass legislation protecting mothers and unborn babies.
“We are living in a historic moment in the pro-life movement as Roe v Wade may finally be thrown upon the ash heap of history,” Shaheen said. “But our future here in Pennsylvania may be worse than under Roe if we don’t stop Planned Parenthood and pass the Life Amendment.”
While some states have passed bills to enshrine abortion into their state constitutions, many pro-life states are passing legislation to protect the unborn.
As the news of the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade has shocked America, many states have responded by passing a series of pro-life laws to protect defenseless unborn children.