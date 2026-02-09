Pentagon cutting ties with Harvard University: ‘We train warriors, not wokesters’

The Department of War is halting graduate-level education, fellowships, and certificate programs at Harvard for active-duty service members over concerns about the university’s far-left leanings.

(LifeSiteNews) — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has announced that Department of War will discontinue ties with Harvard University, no longer trusting it to contribute to the development of military leadership because the environment on campus and among many faculty members is openly antithetical, if not openly hostile, to the goals of the U.S. military.

“America’s highly ranked universities no longer live up to their founding principles as bastions of free speech, open inquiry, and committed to the American values that make our country great,” said Hegseth in a viral video message released on X.

“Our military has had a rich tradition with Harvard throughout American history,” recounted Hegseth. “But today, this university with such a unique history, which receives billions of our federal tax dollars, is one of the red-hot centers of ‘Hate America’ activism.”

“Too many faculty members openly loathe our military,” said Hegseth. “They cast our armed forces in a negative light and squelch anyone who challenges their leftist political leanings.”

“Even more troubling is Harvard’s partnership with our adversaries. Campus research programs have partnered with the Chinese Communist Party. University leadership encouraged a campus environment that celebrated Hamas, allowed attacks on Jews, and still promotes discrimination based on race, in violation of Supreme Court decisions.

“DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) was literally founded at Harvard,” he explained.

Hegseth noted that President Trump has called out the Ivy League school for being a “factory of woke ideology” and a “breeding ground for anti-American radicals” and accused the school of being in violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“Why should the War Department support an environment that is destructive to our nation and the principles that the vast majority of Americans hold dear?” he asked.

“We should not. And we will not,” he proclaimed.

“For too long, this department has sent our best and brightest officers to Harvard, hoping the university would better understand and appreciate our warrior class. Instead, too many of our officers came back looking too much like Harvard, heads full of globalist and radical ideologies that do not improve our fighting ranks,” said Hegseth.

“So, starting now and beginning in the 2026-2027 school year, I am discontinuing all graduate-level professional military education (PME) – for all fellowships and certificate programs between Harvard University and the War Department for active-duty service members.”

“At the War Department, we will strive to maximize taxpayer value in building lethality to establish deterrence,” said the Secretary of War. “That no longer includes spending millions of dollars on expensive universities that actively undercut our mission, and undercut our country.”

“We train warriors, not wokesters,” he declared. “Harvard, good riddance.”

File this under: LONG OVERDUE The @DeptWar is formally ending ALL Professional Military Education, fellowships, and certificate programs with Harvard University. Harvard is woke; The War Department is not. pic.twitter.com/0kpsvivtsQ — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) February 6, 2026

Share









